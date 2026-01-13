How Le Nadia is building connections in women’s sports

A space dedicated to women’s sports has opened its doors in Hochelaga, bringing diversity to the Montreal sports bar scene

As the popularity of women’s sports explodes across the world, Le Nadia offers a dedicated space to witness the rise. Photo Andy Brunet

Le Nadia, a women’s sports bar that opened this winter in Montreal, is redefining what a sports-watching space can look like.

Fifty years after Nadia Comăneci’s Olympic run in Montreal, Le Nadia, named in her honour, opened its doors with a mission to showcase women’s sports. Founded by local entrepreneurs Catherine Lapointe and Caroline Côté, the name reflects Comăneci’s legacy of excellence.

“She is a woman who represents pushing oneself and resilience,” Lapointe said. “She left a mark on people’s imagination.”

Le Nadia aims to address the lack of visibility for women’s sports while creating an inclusive environment for fans, families and newcomers alike. Before opening their permanent space, Le Nadia began with a “nomad” year, during which they hosted events across Montreal to test the idea and connect with the community.

“We wanted to bring people together before we even had a permanent space,” Lapointe said. “Hosting pop-ups everywhere allowed us to see what worked and what fans really wanted.”

Unlike typical sports bars in Montreal, which are often dominated by men’s hockey and loud drinking crowds, Le Nadia exclusively shows women’s sports and aims to foster an inclusive community experience. The bar broadcasts games from leagues across the globe, including European hockey, Australian softball, roller derby, floorball and disc golf.

“There’s always something that happened while people were sleeping,” Lapointe said. “By showing women’s sports from different time zones, we’re helping them get the attention they deserve.”

CBC reporter Brittany Henriques believes the opening of spaces like Le Nadia reflects broader changes in the way women’s sports are covered and consumed in Canada.

“The current state of media coverage for women’s sports is definitely much better than it used to be,” Henriques said. “Women’s sports are more watched and more listened to now, so there’s more of an effort to cover them.”

The diversity of programming encourages conversation and curiosity among customers.

“You end up watching together, asking questions, trying to understand the details,” Lapointe said, describing her discovery of floorball. “It creates a collective moment that goes beyond the game.”

Customers say the inclusive environment makes Le Nadia a special place. Alexandra Riesemberg Britez, a regular at Le Nadia, described how the bar changed her relationship with sports.

“I’m not a big sports fan, and I would never go to a dive bar. But knowing Le Nadia is dedicated to women’s sports completely changed how comfortable I felt going in,” Britez said. “At one point, I found myself fully focused on a hockey game and even cheering!”

“Having a dedicated space like this is huge. It’s a safe place for people who love women’s sports to watch them seriously and feel like they’re taken seriously.” — Brittany Henriques, CBC reporter

“There can be a perception that spaces centred around men’s sports aren’t always inclusive,” Henriques said. “Le Nadia offers an alternative, and that’s something both mainstream sports bars and media outlets can learn from.”

Britez also said she appreciates the inclusive atmosphere that Le Nadia fosters.

“What I mostly love is that they’re open to families and kids,” she said. “You can come by at 10 a.m. for coffee or at 7 p.m. for a drink. The space really meets you where you’re at.”

For Henriques, the importance of Le Nadia goes beyond broadcasting games.

“Having a dedicated space like this is huge,” Henriques said. “It’s a safe place for people who love women’s sports to watch them seriously and feel like they’re taken seriously.”

Still, Henriques emphasized that progress remains uneven.

“There’s a lot more we can do,” she said. “Some media outlets make real efforts to highlight women’s sports, but they’re still underfunded and undervalued overall.”

The founders of Le Nadia intentionally tried to avoid the traditional sports bar dynamic, opting instead to make the space feel welcoming for everyone regardless of previous sports knowledge.

“It was important for us to create something that brings people together, not a space built around noise or intimidation, but one where you can feel comfortable watching, learning and sharing the experience,” Lapointe said.

The bar also arrives at a moment of growing momentum for women’s sports, particularly in hockey, with the creation of the new Professional Women’s Hockey League. Lapointe added that the launch of the bar coincides greatly with the Milan Olympics, which she expects will bring a daytime crowd to Le Nadia.

“This isn’t just a bar," Lapointe said. "It’s a place to celebrate these games together and share that excitement."

Lapointe said she has already seen that sense of community take shape inside the space, pointing to fathers bringing their daughters to watch games together. For her, those moments capture what Le Nadia is meant to be.

As teams like the Montreal Roses FC continue to grow their fan bases, the bar offers something just as important as screen time: a place to belong.

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 7, published January 13, 2026.