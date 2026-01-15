Youth hockey participation drops as costs continue to rise

Rising equipment prices and registration fees result in fewer families affording to put their kids in hockey

Hockey is Canada’s most popular sport, but rising costs stunt the development of young players. Photo Nicolas Brunetti

Very little is more synonymous with life in the Great White North than the sport of hockey. For Montrealers in particular, the mania of the frigid arena has been a source of civic pride for over 150 years.

Indeed, ice hockey’s origins are deeply enshrined in Montreal culture. Although more ancient origins can be traced back to medieval Ireland and England, the first organized game in Canada was played at the Victoria skating rink in 1875. Many of the official rules were published just two years later in the Montreal Gazette.

Thus, the home of the oldest hockey franchise in the world has cultivated an unrivalled history of dominance. Its players are not just athletes, but icons to fans both on and off the island. For many, the game has become a ritualistic endeavour, whether by directly lacing up the skates or watching it through the TV screen.

However, despite hockey’s seemingly uncontested monopoly on the Canadian athletic space, youth participation has significantly declined over the last decade. It has dropped from over half a million in 2010 to just over 400,000 in 2022-23.

Unlike the other “Big Four” North American sports (basketball, American football and baseball), hockey has a significantly higher financial barrier to entry. With the average cost of playing hockey reaching upwards of $5,000 annually per child, signing kids up for youth hockey has become an increasingly difficult decision for parents to make every year.

This phenomenon does not spare Montreal, with organizations across the city seeing similar trends in player enrolment and participation.

“I've heard of 15-year-olds having to quit before they get to do anything, because it's just too expensive,” said Kayli Dubé, hockey coordinator at Sun Youth, a Montreal-based organization that offers low-cost practices for families in need.

What specifically breaks the bank for these parents? According to the Associated Press, transport and equipment costs are major contributing factors, especially given the rate at which children grow, forcing families to replace gear frequently.

“Some normal skates, not even high-quality skates, could cost upwards of $300, which is crazy,” Dubé said.

For Geneviève Paquette, VP, community engagement and foundation general manager of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, it’s not just registration costs and equipment that hike the prices for families.

“If you add tournaments, which are not necessarily included in your registration fee, then things add up,” Paquette said.

Deepening worries on the ice

The financial strain is reflected on the ice, with more and more kids having to rely on organizations like Sun Youth and the Canadiens Children’s Foundation to finance the sport.

Once an issue that primarily targeted low-income families, Dubé noticed that this issue has gone beyond that.

“It's making it so that even middle-class parents are having a tough time affording it, especially if they have multiple kids that want to participate,” she said.

Infrastructure is also a major contributing factor.

Oftentimes, rinks must split time between sports like hockey, figure skating and ringette. The lack of proper infrastructure is a key issue in the development of youth players, especially for those who may not be able to afford a car or live far from public transportation, limiting their ability to seek alternative rinks.

This can cut down on practice time, making it harder for kids to improve or build on their love of the game.

“It's already happened twice this year that our ice time has been cut unexpectedly because they needed the rink for someone else,” Dubé said. “It takes away from programs like us who don't necessarily pay these places as much for the ice.”

Those offering a helping hand

For families feeling pushed out of the ice, the reality can feel daunting. Programs such as Sun Youth and the Canadiens Children’s Foundation, built on affordability and inclusion, are stepping in.

The foundation has built 15 refrigerated rinks around Montreal, with a 16th on the way, so that youth can freely access NHL-standard hockey rinks until the snow melts. Sun Youth is offering discounted practices ($100 for 24 sessions rather than $100 per hour in some cases) and, on top of that, offers equipment for all the kids who need it.

Parents are also finding ways around the immense costs of equipment by finding second-hand gear.

“There's a store in the West Island called Play It Again Sports, and we'll go in there, so that definitely makes it much more affordable,” said Dan Aaron, a parent of a child playing in U11 hockey.

In Paquette’s eyes, there is a silver lining even in the face of decreasing general youth hockey participation.

“There's [also] a growth in girls' hockey, which I believe is quite interesting and probably linked to the increase of visibility for girls’ sports and girls’ hockey with the arrival of the professional women's league,” Paquette said.

Paquette expressed high hopes for the future, her ideal future, one where the sport that Canadians adore will be accessible to all players. It’s the steps before they become elite players that are the hardest to overcome, as that’s before they can be recognized and receive support from teams.

“It would be amazing if all minor hockey associations or rinks at least offer an introduction to the sport, and have equipment banks available for anyone who wants to try it out,” Paquette said. “Let’s be hopeful that we'll have these elite players grow into amazing sports individuals that will achieve their dreams.”

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 8, published January 27, 2026.