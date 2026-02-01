Dozens protest Canadian weapons parts shipments to Israel

The protest was a response to Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand’s arrival in Montreal

Protesters hold up banners calling for an arms embargo on Israel inside the Complexe Desjardins on Jan. 30. Courtesy PYM

Nearly 40 people gathered at the Complexe Desjardins on Jan. 30, calling for the passing of Bill C-233 to disable shipping weapons and components to Israel through U.S. loopholes.

The protest was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) in response to Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand’s arrival in Montreal. It took place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Protesters chanted “arms embargo now” as they marched from the DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal hotel parking lot all the way to Complexe Desjardins.

“The Foreign Affairs Minister of Canada has been allowing the ongoing shipments of weapons and arm components to the Israeli military,” said Rama Al Malah, a PYM member and protest organizer.

“Our coalition revealed evidence of these ongoing shipments," Al Malah added. "There has been no response from the government.”

According to the reports compiled by the PYM, World Beyond War and Arms Embargo Now, Canadian military components continued to be transported to Israel despite the Canadian government's alleged pause on Israeli arms shipments in January 2024.

The July 2025 report used the Israel Tax Authority’s import data and shipping records from Canadian manufacturers.

The November 2025 report shows evidence that Canadian shipments, including those carrying F-35 fighter jet parts and explosives, were sent to the Israeli regime through the U.S.

“Our government has been spreading false claims for the past two years,” said Layla Tabbal, another organizer with the PYM. “We knew that Canada was complicit in the genocide.”

Tabbal said Canadian citizens should pressure federal legislators to pass Bill C-233, known as the No More Loopholes Bill, by demonstrating their deep care for this issue.

Jenny Kwan, New Democratic Party MP, tabled a private member’s Bill C-233 to amend the Export and Import Permits Act in September 2025.

The bill aims to apply export controls to all arms, parts and technology; to remove U.S. and other country-based exemptions from the Export Control List; and to mandate end-use certificates to prevent diversion to human rights abusers.

Mohannad Mansour attended the protest in support of the cause.

Mansour said too few people are calling for an arms embargo on Israel, and said he hopes people realize they are on the wrong side of history.

“If we aren’t saying anything against the holocaust against the Palestinian people, then what good are all these laws that we are following, that we pretend that we represent democracy and peace around the world?” Mansour said.

Arms Embargo Now and PYM plan to protest on Feb. 17 at constituency offices across Canada to pressure the MPs who are considering voting in favour of Bill C-233 on Feb. 25.

“We have a historic opportunity to push for an arms embargo and to push for Canada's complicity on Feb. 25, when Parliament will vote on the No More Loopholes Bill to stop the unregulated arms flow from Canada to Israel,” said Tabbal during the protest’s closing speech.