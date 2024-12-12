Open Letter: We now declare The Hive a police-free zone

Courtesy Hive Café Co-op

To the Concordia community,

We, the directors of The Hive Café, are writing to express our condemnation of the events of December 3rd, in which multiple members of our staff were harassed by agitators in support of the state of Israel, followed by a massive influx of police on campus.

On December 3rd, 2024, at approximately 12:20 PM, a group of around 20 individuals who were tabling on the nearby mezzanine of Concordia’s Hall building (1550 De Maisonneuve West) by invitation of the Concordia Student Union (CSU) club “Startup Nation” made their way to The Hive Café downtown counter and began berating our employees, led by former IDF soldier Yosef Haddad, who was on campus despite a warning being issued by the university that the event had been cancelled due to policy violations.

Wearing Israeli flags and bandanas, and without provocation, this group proceeded to block the line to the counter, and with half a dozen phone and video cameras, disparaged Hive baristas for literature that was on display nearby, ignoring the sign that said it was "managed by autonomous students and not The Hive". They accused The Hive employees of supporting terrorism.

After a few tense minutes, and following security's arrival on the scene, the group slowly dispersed, while hurling out insults behind them. As they were escorted back out to the mezzanine, the situation then escalated into a standoff with pro-Palestinian protestors, and in short order the Hall building mezzanine was, in addition to a few members of Concordia security, filled with dozens of police officers who began to slowly surround the demonstration.

After approximately an hour, and led by Haddad, the group departed.

This incident was outrageous, inflammatory, and in blatant and conscious violation of CSU and university policy. This is not the first time the club “Startup Nation” has brought unprovoked harassment into the café space, with a similar incident occurring in September 2024 that was handled internally.

We therefore encourage the CSU to explore the dissolution of “Startup Nation” (pursuant to the CSU Policy on Clubs, adopted May 30th, 2022, Section 3).

Furthermore, we condemn Concordia University for their open embrace, and implicit blanket approval of police officers on campus. We hold that the presence of police on university grounds is one of intimidation, not of protection or safety. The university campus should be a sanctuary for Concordia students. Officers of the law have historically inflicted disproportionate violence on students expressing dissent through lawful and peaceful assembly.

We now declare The Hive a police-free zone: Barring a warrant or explicit legal purpose, no officers of the law are permitted to enter our premises, purchase refreshments, or use our bathrooms/facilities.

There is no place for harassment and intimidation in our co-operative café or in the university more broadly. The Hive Café Solidarity Co-operative stands in solidarity with the movement for the liberation of Palestine, and to all Concordia students and community members who demonstrate against the complicity of our institutions at all levels in supporting an ongoing genocide.

In solidarity,

The Hive Café Board of Directors

December 9th, 2024

For any questions and inquiries, please contact Eli Zeger and Alejandra Melian-Morse at hr.hivecafecoop@gmail.com.