Road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Canadian national men’s soccer team drew 1-1 with the Republic of Ireland in its final match before the tournament
SportsPhoto EssayMarisa Filice — Published June 10, 2026 3 minutes
The Canadian men's national soccer team hosted the Republic of Ireland at Saputo Stadium for a friendly match on June 5, drawing a sold-out crowd of 19,619 fans for the team's final home match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, who hails from nearby Greenfield Park, appeared emotional during the national anthem, shedding a tear ahead of kickoff. Among those in attendance were several notable Canadian athletes, including Marie-Philip Poulin, Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Alex Newhook, demonstrating the growing excitement surrounding the national team and the sport's increasing popularity across the country. Growing crowds and heightened anticipation reflect the country’s growing presence on the international stage.