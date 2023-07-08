Road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Canadian national men’s soccer team drew 1-1 with the Republic of Ireland in its final match before the tournament

Canada players celebrate after the opening goal in the 23rd minute of the international friendly match against Ireland at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on June 5, 2026. Photo Marisa Filice

The Canadian men's national soccer team hosted the Republic of Ireland at Saputo Stadium for a friendly match on June 5, drawing a sold-out crowd of 19,619 fans for the team's final home match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, who hails from nearby Greenfield Park, appeared emotional during the national anthem, shedding a tear ahead of kickoff. Among those in attendance were several notable Canadian athletes, including Marie-Philip Poulin, Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Alex Newhook, demonstrating the growing excitement surrounding the national team and the sport's increasing popularity across the country. Growing crowds and heightened anticipation reflect the country’s growing presence on the international stage.

Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau during warmups ahead of an international friendly against Ireland at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on June 5, 2026. Crépeau was recently named Canada’s starting goalkeeper by head coach Jesse Marsch ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo Marisa Filice

Children hold the FIFA pitch flag during the opening ceremony and national anthem before the international friendly between Canada and Ireland at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on June 5, 2026. The match comes as Canada prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in history. Photo Marisa Filice

Ismaël Koné (right) embraces Moïse Bombito before kickoff ahead of the international friendly between Canada and Ireland at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on June 5, 2026. Bombito, whose participation at the World Cup remains uncertain due to injury, shared a brief sideline moment with his teammate just before Koné stepped onto the pitch. Photo Marisa Filice

Stephen Eustáquio’s corner kick flies into the penalty area during the international friendly against Ireland at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on June 5, 2026. Ireland’s Jake O’Brien (No. 5) would deflect the ball into his own net, giving Canada a 1-0 lead. Photo Marisa Filice

Ismaël Koné reacts after missing a chance during the international friendly between Canada and Ireland at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on June 5, 2026. Photo Marisa Filice

Jake O’Brien (Ireland) and Richie Laryea (Canada) battle for the ball during the international friendly between Canada and Ireland at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on June 5, 2026, as the referee allows play to continue. Photo Marisa Filice

Canada’s Derek Cornelius (No. 13) prepares to take a late free kick in the closing minutes of the international friendly against Ireland at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on June 5, 2026. Photo Marisa Filice

A young fan holds his Canadian flag in the stands as players make their way around the pitch, saluting the fans following a 1-1 draw between Canada and Ireland at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on June 5, 2026. Photo Marisa Filice

Tani Oluwaseyi signs a fan’s Canada jersey sleeve following the match between Canada and Ireland at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on June 5, 2026, as players stayed on the pitch to engage with supporters. Photo Marisa Filice