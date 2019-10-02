McGill 6, Concordia 2: Martlets Steamroll Stingers Women’s Hockey in Game One

Bad Bounces And Turnovers Sink Stingers Early

The Stingers fell 6-2 to the Martlets in game one of the first round of the RSEQ playoffs on Thursday. File Photo Elisa Barbier

The Concordia women’s hockey team took on the McGill Martlets on Thursday for game one of their first round matchup in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec playoffs, with the second seed Stingers having the support of a home crowd at Ed Meagher arena.

The game started off on the wrong foot for Concordia. McGill forward Christiana Colizza benefited from a strange rebound, putting the the puck between Katherine Purchase’s skate and the post and just like that the Stingers were trailing 1-0 only 1:10 into the game.

“We wanted a really good start,” said head coach Julie Chu. “It’s tough to give up a goal that early on and I think we saw a little bit of our youth out there. Bottom line, McGill just out executed us today.”

McGill was serving the Stingers a taste of their own medicine, applying relentless pressure in the home team’s defensive zone. Even the top pairing of RSEQ rookie all-star, Sandrine Lavictoire, and RSEQ first team all-star, Claudia Fortin, could not manage to execute a proper breakout in that first frame.

The Stingers offered a glimmer of hope to the crowd in attendance when Lidia Fillion finished off a McGill turnover with a swift wrist shot over Tricia Deguire’s glove.

The tie lasted barely two minutes before McGill’s Léa Dumais put the Martlets back ahead with a very tight play at Concordia’s blue line.

“We have to be better,” said Chu. “We gave up six goals. We need to be better.”

The reigning RSEQ champions were offered a golden chance to tie the game yet again with a five-on-three power play just past the midway point of the period but Dumais profited off a blocked shot by teammate Jade Downie-Landry, finishing the play by adding her second of the game.

”We gave up opportunities that we shouldn’t,” said Chu. “We basically gave up two breakaways in that first period that ended being difference makers. Especially the 3-on-5. That’s a tough one.”

The 3-1 goal was the back-breaker for the home team. They had managed to create some momentum for them with the five-on-three advantage but a huge effort was going to be needed to start the second in order to get back into this one.

That effort never came and Concordia gave up another goal early on in the second frame giving McGill a serious advantage. Downie-Landry collected an odd goal following a massive scrum and bodies piling up in Purchase’s crease.

The Stingers were finally able to convert on the power play midway through the second as RSEQ first team all-star Audrey Belzile finished off a blazing rush from Stéphanie Lalancette. It was Concordia’s only tally on seven player advantages in the game.

Meanwhile, McGill scored on their only power play opportunity. Kellyane Lecours one-timed a perfect pass across the slot from Downie-Landry, making it 5-1 and chasing Purchase out of the game.

“Special teams came in as a factor,” said Chu. “They score on theirs. We didn’t score on our opportunities and we gave up a short-handed goal as well.”

The special teams weren’t the only flaw in Concordia’s game on Thursday night. Chu also pointed out the lack of consistency on the forecheck, giving away center ice to the skilled players from McGill.

The Stingers will only get a short break to turn around and prepare for their next game as they are travelling to McConnell arena for game two on Saturday at 2 p.m.

“We’ll have to stick to our plan,” said Belzile. “They took us out of our game and frustrated us into losing our focus.”

Prior to puck drop, the RSEQ ended out their annual awards to recipients from both teams.

First Team All-Star

Audrey Belzile (Concordia)

Claudia Fortin (Concordia)

Jade Downie-Landry (McGill)

Tricia Deguire (McGill)

Second Team All-Star

Brigitte Laganière (Concordia)

Emilia Cotter (McGill)

Kellyane Lecours (McGill)

All-Rookie Team

Rosalie Bégin-Cyr (Concordia)

Sandrine Lavictoire (Concordia)

Academic All-Star

Emilia Cotter (McGill)

Rookie of the Year

Rosalie Bégin-Cyr (Concordia)

