Stingers’ Hugo Roy Signs Contract With Milwaukee Admirals

Men’s Hockey Loses First Line Centre

Hugo Roy has signed a PTO with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL. File Photo Alexander Perez

Concordia’s first line centre Hugo Roy will not be returning to the Stingers next season. After an impressive rookie season with the Stingers, Roy has signed a professional tryout contract with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

The PTO earns Roy the chance at a more long term deal with the Admirals in the future, who are an affiliate of the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

It is the second time in two years the Stingers will lose their top centre to an AHL team. Last season, Anthony Beauregard signed on with the Laval Rocket after the playoffs.

Roy came in to replace Beauregard and had an immediate and consistent impact. In 28 games, the rookie centre put up 19 goals and 26 points while serving as a strong defensive presence and top penalty killer for the team.

His goal totals ranked fifth in Ontario University Athletics and tied for seventh in the nation. His 10 powerplay goals tied for the OUA lead as well.

With Roy’s departure and captain Philippe Hudon’s graduation, the Stingers will lose two thirds of their top line from this season.

Before coming to Concordia, Roy was the captain of the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he played with current Stingers Carl Neill and Chase Harwell.

The Stingers were recently eliminated from the playoffs by the Queen’s Golden Gaels to end their season.

