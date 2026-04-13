Hundreds gather in Montreal in recognition of Red Dress Day

May 5 marks a day of awareness for MMIWG2S+

Around 300 demonstrators attended the May 5, 2026 march, a stark contrast to the thousands of Montrealers who took to the streets for May Day demonstrations five days earlier. Photo Alma Perreault

A vigil and subsequent march took place in downtown Montreal on May 5 in recognition of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit people (MMIWG2S+).

May 5, also known as Red Dress Day, is recognized across Canada as the National Day of Awareness for the ongoing crisis of violence against MMIWG2S+.

Despite years of advocacy and a national inquiry, Indigenous women in Canada continue to face homicide rates more than six times higher than non-Indigenous women, while representing a vastly disproportionate percentage of women killed by intimate partner violence nationwide.

The vigil on May 5 this year included speeches, performances and a march through downtown Montreal. Around 300 people attended the events, in contrast to the thousands who gathered in other Canadian cities. Among the speakers was Wet’suwet’en chef, activist and filmmaker Marlene Hale, who noted that similar demonstrations in Vancouver consistently draw significantly larger crowds.

A red dress is held high during the May 5, 2026 march for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit people (MMIWG2S+). The red dress has become a symbol of justice for MMIWG2S+ since the 2010 REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo Alma Perreault

Two students hold signs reading “Women united will never be defeated” and “Justice for our stolen sisters” during the May 5, 2026 march. The students paused at Place du Canada after marching from Cabot Square. Photo Alma Perreault

Attendees light candles during the vigil segment of the May 5, 2026 march for MMIWG2S+, despite windy and overcast conditions. Photo Alma Perreault

Chef, activist and filmmaker Marlene Hale speaks at Place du Canada following the May 5, 2026 march for MMIWG2S+. Hale helped conclude the demonstration and spoke about her disappointment with the turnout compared with similar marches in Vancouver. Photo Alma Perreault