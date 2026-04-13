Hundreds gather in Montreal in recognition of Red Dress Day

A vigil and subsequent march took place in downtown Montreal on May 5 in recognition of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit people (MMIWG2S+).
May 5, also known as Red Dress Day, is recognized across Canada as the National Day of Awareness for the ongoing crisis of violence against MMIWG2S+.
Despite years of advocacy and a national inquiry, Indigenous women in Canada continue to face homicide rates more than six times higher than non-Indigenous women, while representing a vastly disproportionate percentage of women killed by intimate partner violence nationwide.
The vigil on May 5 this year included speeches, performances and a march through downtown Montreal. Around 300 people attended the events, in contrast to the thousands who gathered in other Canadian cities. Among the speakers was Wet’suwet’en chef, activist and filmmaker Marlene Hale, who noted that similar demonstrations in Vancouver consistently draw significantly larger crowds.