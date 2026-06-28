CSU terminates council’s chief election officer

The union also elected various councillors to different committees and student body positions

The CSU overhauled its staff at the recent council meeting. Graphic Naya Hachwa

At the first regular council meeting (RCM) of its new mandate, the Concordia Student Union (CSU) voted to terminate its chief electoral officer (CEO) due to concerns over unresponsiveness and repeated mismanagement on June 10.

Internal affairs coordinator Lina Elbakaye presented the motion and raised criticisms about the CEO Callum Ellis’ lack of understanding of the CSU’s bylaws and election policies during the nomination phases of the last election.

“He would not necessarily be aware [of] the policy, and I would have to give him the new information and [explain it] to him in detail,” she said. “It's not necessarily the best course of action when we have a CEO that [does] not necessarily understand how the election process works.”

Elbakaye added that she has been attempting to contact Ellis for over three months, but he has not responded. She also explained that she is working on a training guide for the next CEO alongside the council's administrative coordinator.

Academic and advocacy coordinator Isabelle Ranger stated that during the Winter 2026 campaign period, a debate session was scheduled at Concordia’s Loyola campus, but the CEO never showed up and informed everyone of his absence at the last minute.

“It was just a complete failure,” she said.

The motion passed with the majority of councillors voting for it.

The union also elected Sofia Leiva to the CSU’s Student Space, Accessible Education, and Legal Contingency (SSAELC) Fund committee. The fund finances new student life initiatives and large-scale projects by and for the student body.

Sofia Leiva was elected unanimously with 19 votes during a secret ballot.

The union also elected Isabella Providenti as Alternate Governor, who has the same powers and responsibilities as the Governor in their absence at the Board of Governors, Concordia University’s highest oversight body.

Providenti was elected with 16 votes, two abstentions, and one illegible vote in a secret ballot.

The union also elected Sofia Leiva and Adam Semergian to Concordia’s Senate, the academic body responsible for academic and administrative functions.

With 19 votes cast, Leiva was elected during a secret ballot.

The union also elected four members to the Ethical Purchasing and Implementation Committee, which updates and maintains the restricted vendor list.

The committee also helps student clubs and associations ensure they are complying with the CSU’s ethical purchasing policy.

Josh Almaleh was elected from the finance committee with 12 votes; Safwan Al Mamlouk was elected from the external and mobilization committee with 14 votes; Dave Plant was elected from the sustainability committee with 11 votes; Ana Bedoya was elected from the clubs and spaces committee with 14 votes during a secret ballot.

Elbakaye also presented a motion to allow the council to grant her discretionary authority to approve 19 outstanding club reimbursements from the 2025-2026 fiscal year that the previous internal affairs coordinator did not reimburse in time.

The motion passed, with a majority of councillors voting for it in a roll call.

The RCM was adjourned shortly after 8:00 p.m.