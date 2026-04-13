Jaywalking encouraged

The two-venue festival invites people to move between spaces

LaVendertown is set to perform at Sala Rossa during the music festival Jaywalk. Courtesy Sayplus.

Jaywalk, a new music festival taking place on May 2, is offering a fresh take on the traditional concert format.

Running from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m., the event will take over Casa del Popolo and Sala Rossa, giving audiences the ability to move between sets throughout the night.

The concept is simple but intentional: people will be able to literally jaywalk between venues across the street from each other, creating a fluid, interactive festival experience.

Behind the project are Sibaten Humayun and Seyji Schultz, members of the Montreal-based band Mafuba. The group’s jazz-fusion sound began taking shape in 2021. Alongside their musical projects, the duo also run Sayplus, a non-profit booking initiative that supports emerging artists.

Sayplus aims to make event booking more accessible for smaller bands, giving them a chance to perform in established venues at minimal cost. For Humayun, that means pushing back against the idea that live music opportunities are reserved for a select few.

“Getting booked at a formal space and reaching bigger audiences is not mystical,” he said.

The idea for Sayplus stems directly from Mafuba’s early experiences. Humayun recalls being told the band was “never going to get booked,” prompting him to take matters into his own hands.

“I’m gonna book myself,” he said.

That decision led to shows at Casa del Popolo and opportunities to open for more established artists, helping the band grow its audience. Now, with Jaywalk, Humayun and Schultz are working from the other side by curating a lineup and creating space for other artists to do the same.

The festival brings together bands from across Canada, with a focus on experimental sounds. The lineup reflects a growing interest in more contemporary approaches to jazz in Montreal’s music scene.

Artists will perform across both spaces throughout the night. Diskarte, Infidelity and Karneef will take the stage at Casa del Popolo, while Mafuba, Rebsha, Sarah Rossy and LaVendertown will play at Sala Rossa.

For Rossy, the festival is also an opportunity to connect with artists from across the country, especially given how difficult it can be to build community within Canada’s music scene.

“I’m excited to hear what everybody has been cooking up,” Rossy said.

Jaywalk also creates opportunities for connection between artists who might not otherwise cross paths.

“It’s a networking opportunity for all these bands,” Schultz said.

For Schultz, the curatorial process also came with a conscious effort to address representation within jazz spaces, ensuring that women are visible on stage in a genre where they are often underrepresented.

The festival’s two-venue format also stands out for participating artists, offering something different from the typical concert setup.

For Jerry Maniac of the band Infidelity, the appeal lies in its unpredictability.

"The festival is super neat and exciting to try out, especially being able to move between spaces and catch different sets,” he said.

Schultz said she wants the night to feel active rather than restrained.



“I just want people to dance,” she said. “I want to have a show where people dance.”

She added that Montreal crowds can sometimes feel reserved, with audiences hesitant to openly show their enjoyment. Jaywalk, in contrast, is meant to feel loose, energetic and participatory.

The event arrives at a fitting moment, as students finish exams and the city begins to shift into summer.

For Humayun and Schultz, the festival is about more than just an evening of performances. It is also a way to make the music scene feel more connected and a little easier to enter.

“Jaywalk is just a way of connecting things,” said Humayun.

More information on Jaywalk can be found on the festival’s Instagram page, including a link to purchase tickets for one or both of the venues.