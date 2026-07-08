CSU fails to reach quorum at first special council meeting of new mandate

The council did not address any of the items on the meeting’s agenda

The CSU did not reach quorum at its first SCM of the new mandate. Graphic Naya Hachwa

The Concordia Student Union (CSU) did not reach a quorum at the first special council meeting (SCM) of its new mandate on June 29 and subsequently failed to address any of the items on the agenda.

Meetings must reach a quorum of at least one-third of councillors.

The agenda contained a request to excuse the CSU’s finance coordinator from the duty of submitting the Annual Operating Budget (AOB) to the council in June. It also included an amendment to a motion passed on May 13 regarding the closure of Mackay Street, the authorization to use the Office for Student Life and Engagement endowment fund and an amendment to the union’s bylaws regarding dates of regular council meetings.

The following day, CSU general coordinator Ryan Assaker enacted an executive decree to authorize the presentation and adoption of the AOB at the council’s July meeting. The decree was presented with the consent of internal affairs coordinator Lina Elbakaye, finance coordinator Adey Singer and external affairs and mobilization coordinator Saraluz Barton-Gomez.

Bylaw 7.6.1 allows the general coordinator to exercise the powers of the council if an SCM fails to reach quorum.

The meeting, which was announced to councillors on June 25, was called to order at 7:00 p.m. and adjourned at 7:02 p.m.