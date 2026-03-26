Concordia to increase administration tuition fee for Fall 2026

Two per-credit fee hikes were approved by the board

Photo Caroline Marsh

The Concordia University Board of Governors approved two motions to increase tuition for all students starting in the Fall 2026 term during the open session of their meeting on March 26.

Secretary of the Board Karan Singh prepared the two motions, motions 4-D2 and 4-D3, for the Board’s consideration. Both motions concerned per-credit student fees paid by all Concordia students.

Motion 4-D2 increased the student administrative fee from $12.99 per credit to $13.38, an increase of 3 per cent.

According to the session agenda, the administrative fee contributes to “covering some of the administrative costs in relation to front-line services provided by various units throughout a student’s academic career, from the Welcome Centre, Birks Student Services Centre, Student Accounts, Enrolment Services, Exams Office, etc.”

Motion 4-D3 increased the technology infrastructure fee from $6.13 per credit to $6.31, also a 3 per cent increase.

The technology infrastructure fee helps “enhance certain technology services provided to students as well as to provide training and support to students in the use of new technology, including the University’s wireless network,” according to the session agenda.

The increases will take effect in the 2026-27 academic year amid a projected potential $84 million deficit. They come amid a wave of cost-cutting moves by the university, including slashing limited-term appointment positions and a hiring freeze.

Concordia president Graham Carr acknowledged the deficit the university faces in the wake of the Quebec government’s tuition hikes for out-of-province students.

The hikes also come on the heels of the recent Concordia Student Union elections, where students approved increases to the per-credit fee levies of three groups: CURE Concordia, Queer Concordia, and Concordia Recreation and Athletics.