Concordia to Vote on Tuition Hikes for All Students

International Students to See Highest Increases, Up to 8.25 Per Cent Annually

Concordia will vote on proposed tuition hikes for all students on May 28. File Photo Brian Lapuz

Supporting documents for an upcoming Concordia Board of Governors meeting, leaked to the Concordia Student Union Friday afternoon, revealed that tuition increases for all students will likely be put to a vote on May 28.

Should the tuition increases pass, international students could see their tuition rise as much as 8.25 per cent annually. The proposal, made available in the documents leaked to the CSU, states that new international students will be subject to increases between 4.25 and 8.25 per cent depending on the program they’re enrolled in.

Current Quebec students and international students enrolled in master’s and thesis-based PhD studies are not excluded from this proposal. These students should expect to see tuition increases of 3.6 per cent. Returning out-of-province students as well as international students from France and Belgium will see increases of 4.25 per cent annually.

This announcement follows news of upcoming mass deregulation of international student tuition to come into effect on Sept. 1. As of this date, universities across the province, including Concordia, will no longer be receiving funding from the provincial government for international students. To make up for that, universities will have no limits as to how much they can charge international students.

President Alan Shepard has voiced concerns over loss of government funding for international students. According to leaked documents, the university stands to lose approximately $6.6 million in government funding annually, but will stand to keep 100 per cent of tuition collected from those students impacted by the deregulation.

Concordia maintains that this proposed plan is necessary to offset their loss of provincial grants. In the report included in the documents, the university refers to the plan as taking a principles based approach in order to, “Continue to advance [its] academic mission by building five principles that reflect its values.”

Among those five principles, the report highlights that the university wishes to maintain an international student population of 20 per cent, to reflect, “The importance of internationalization as an asset for Concordia.” It also states that increasing the tuition to match competitor universities in Canada like Ryerson, Carleton and York—as well as other Montreal schools such as McGill and in some disciplines, HEC Montreal and École Polytechnique—will enhance Concordia’s global reputation.

“We believe that the proposed tuition model better reflects the market value of a Concordia education in the Canadian and international context, aligning positively with our position as the top North American university under 50 years of age,” reads the report.

