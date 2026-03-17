Mercredis Swing, stepping into swing dancing and live jazz

Every Wednesday night is a chance for people to discover the art of swing

Participants dance to live jazz during the weekly swing night. Courtesy Mlynello Art Photography

Every Wednesday night, Café La Ligne Verte near Frontenac Metro station transforms from a dimly lit, charming café into a lively yet intimate dance floor for its weekly event, Mercredis Swing. There, swing dancers and jazz musicians come together to party the night away.

This pay-what-you-can event is open to all ages and welcomes newcomers and seasoned dancers alike to experience live jazz and swing dancing. The evening starts at 7 p.m. with an introductory dance class to get attendees into the rhythm of the evening, followed by three live jazz sets beginning at 8 p.m.

“I think I fell in love with swing dancing because it’s such a nice activity,” Camille Bouchard said, a Mercredis Swing organization collaborator and teacher for its introductory dance class.

“It’s people giving love to each other in a way with music and the festive ambiance,” Bouchard added. “I’ve never seen that anywhere else like I’ve seen in the swing community.”

“We’re lucky in Montreal to have places where culture can exist in inexpensive spaces. We are lucky to have an inclusive, rich collective.” — Nicolas Nadeau-Fredette

Bouchard, 17, started swing dancing at 14 after deciding to follow her mother to her classes. When she moved to Montreal from Kamouraska, Quebec, for CEGEP, she found Mercredis Swing and knew right away she wanted to volunteer her skills.

“The goal is not to push people into performance, it’s to get them to feel what swing is,” Bouchard said. “Sharing this art of dancing, my passion and showing how accessible it is—this is how I feel when I teach swing.”

Gender roles are also left at the door as people swap dance positions, choosing to lead or to follow. When leading, a person initiates movement, pace and direction, while a follower would interpret these signals to respond in real time.

“We’re lucky in Montreal to have places where culture can exist in inexpensive spaces,” said former Mercredis Swing promoter Nicolas Nadeau-Fredette. “We are lucky to have an inclusive, rich collective.”

Nadeau-Fredette, who has since stepped down from his role but remains part of the organization team, said the most special aspect he’s seen is the connection between the dancers and musicians, especially among those who become regulars.

“For us, we bond with other musicians and dancers, and dancers bond together with us,” said Blanche Moisan-Méthé, who played the tuba and cornet at its latest jam night. “It’s such a good vibe.”

Mercredis Swing prides itself on being the only weekly swing event in Montreal to feature consistent live music. Every first Wednesday of the month is jam night, when amateur musicians and pros come together to play their tunes for the dancers. This allows musicians to network within the jazz community and encourages them to return to Mercredis Swing’s stage.

“There’s something very special about real instruments. It’s a craft,” Moisan-Méthé said. “It’s something we put so much time into, and the dancers also put so much time into learning the steps."

Attendees swinging at Café La Ligne Verte. Courtesy Mlynello Art Photography

The dancers can also interact with the musicians because the stage is almost parallel to the dance floor, rather than the traditional divide of an elevated stage.

“Not only do we dance at the same time and play music at the same time, but we can also get a drink together,” Nadeau-Fredette said. “It creates a sense of community.”

And the regulars feel that. Nikolaus Kaeser-Reiss has been coming to Mercredis Swing for about a year. He said that it has had a huge impact on him.

“It’s kind of my whole life now,” Kaeser-Reiss said. “It’s nice to have something to look forward to every week that’s just always there.”

One of the main reasons Kaeser-Reiss started coming to Mercredis Swing was to connect more with jazz music through the weekly live bands. But he said participating in dancing has given it even more meaning.

“It’s reconnecting with yourself, the people around you and being present in the moment, which is something we lose these days, being super connected online,” Kaeser-Reiss said. “Moving your body in ways you don’t normally do, it’s just a freeing human experience.”

Swing dance was created by Black communities hailing from New York City’s Harlem neighbourhood in the late 1920s.

The first dance of the swing genre blended African and European dance influences together to birth the Lindy Hop, which originated at the Savoy Ballroom in 1928 and broke the race barrier during a time of segregation in the United States. This upbeat dance historically encapsulates jubilation in the face of oppression.

“Swing is always a dichotomy,” said Zack Richard, co-founder and owner of dance school Swing ConneXion. “Swing is mainly the idea of finding joy in hardship.”

Richard emphasized that he tries to maintain this history by teaching it in his dance classes at Swing ConneXion.

“It’s something that I mention as much as I can,” Richard said. “Sometimes I overshare. I sometimes joke with students like, ‘If you want to know more about it, buy me a beer at Mercredis Swing, and I’ll tell you everything you want to know and more.’”

Swing ConneXion, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025, established Mercredis Swing in 2008 to give a space for students to practice their skills with a live band and to recruit new dancers.

This dance school specializes in teaching dances such as the Lindy Hop, a versatile style with the signature move, the swingout, in which two partners transition from open position to close and back to open at a fast pace. It also teaches the Balboa, a style known for less body movement but intricate, quick footwork and high speeds.

Though Swing ConneXion became a bit distant from Mercredis Swing over the years, it has recently re-established its management of the event and encourages people to come and give Mercredis Swing a wholehearted try.

“If you come to the dances and make a little effort to talk to people, you’re going to discover a lot of cool people and maybe discover an activity that you’ll want to continue,” Richard said. “Dance is one of the greatest gifts you can give to yourself.”

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 11, published March 17, 2026.