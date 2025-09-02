The Link’s guide to Montreal’s nightlife

Your go-to guide for bars, parties and community spaces

Turbo Haüs. Photo Safa Hachi

Whether you're fresh to Concordia University, new to the city or a long-time local rediscovering Montreal, the nightlife here has something for everyone.

Some are well-known staples, while others are more tucked away—places you won’t always hear about unless you do some digging. No need to stress! That’s where we come in.

We’re not calling these places underground, but having a guide can help you cut through the noise and find your next go-to spot with less trial and error.

From bars with cheap drinks to DJ-driven dance floors, from casual hangouts to themed nights full of activities, Montreal brims with energy, creativity and community. Think of this as your shortcut to finding the spots worth checking out—whether for the music, the drinks or just the company you’ll find there.

MESSY turning the crowd into pure chaos & joy. Courtesy Eloise Haliburton

MESSY

Part party, part collective, MESSY has quickly carved out a name for itself in Montreal’s queer nightlife scene. The grassroots collective centres lesbian, queer and trans communities, blending live events with digital media to build spaces that feel both celebratory and intentional. Their parties are sweaty, glittery and full of energy—bringing DJs, performers and artists together in a setting that’s as much about connection as it is about dancing. If you’re after nightlife that highlights creativity and community over the commercial club circuit, MESSY is where to start.

Casa del Popolo. Photo Safa Hachi

Casa del Popolo

4873 St. Laurent Blvd.

Translating to “house of the people,” this bar has been a staple for Montreal’s independent and experimental music scene for over 25 years. Equal parts venue, bar and café, it’s the kind of spot where you can grab a drink, catch a weekend DJ set, or discover a standout performance from a local artist. With its cosy, intimate vibe, Casa is a perfect night out with friends.

Else’s. Photo Safa Hachi

Else’s

156 Roy St. E.

Located in a residential pocket not far from both St. Laurent and St. Denis streets, Else’s is a longtime favourite for anyone who wants a laid-back start to the night. The bar’s eclectic, cosy feel pairs perfectly with cheap drinks and affordable food, making it a go-to for students and locals alike. It isn’t exactly a hidden gem, but always worth remembering when you want a night out that doesn’t drain your wallet.

Champs Bar. Photo Safa Hachi

Champs Bar

3956 St. Laurent Blvd.

If bars are more your thing, there’s Champs, a lively queer-friendly sports bar with plenty happening week to week. It is also home to some of Montreal’s most creative queer programming, such as SATURGAYS.

Champs’ calendar spans trivia, themed nights, fundraisers and watch parties. This includes favourites like Dyke Night with free pool and Meat Market, a playful dating showcase where singles can present themselves (or a friend) in creative ways for the chance to win a free first date.

SATURGAYS layers on their signature flair at Champs with winter formals, Rocky Horror dance parties and live drunk readings of films like But I’m a Cheerleader and Twilight—all with a queer twist. Together, they make Champs more than just a bar, but a hub where silly, sexy and community-driven nights come to life.

Turbo Haüs Photo Safa Hachi

Turbo Haüs

2040 St. Denis St.

Turbo Haüs is equal parts venue and community hub, known for cheap drinks and affordable shows, and as a space that truly cares about keeping Montreal’s arts scene alive. Owner Sergio Da Silva is vocal about defending local music against noise complaints, making the bar a trusted spot for concerts. The venue also hosts free live band karaoke on Mondays and the weekly Growve jam on Wednesdays. Their motto, “anti-mosh, pro dance,” sums it up perfectly: a place where you can dive into alternative sound or just come dance without taking things too seriously.

Sweet Like Honey. Graphic Naya Hachwa

Sweet Like Honey

Sweet Like Honey creates intentional spaces where lesbian, sapphic and BIPOC communities can gather and thrive. Their events range from strip-club nights and dance parties to karaoke and picnics, always spotlighting local BIPOC artists and businesses. More than the party itself, they’ve built a culture of care, enforcing rules against transphobia, racism and body shaming to make their events feel safe, welcoming and grounded in respect. In a nightlife scene that too often sidelines these communities, Sweet Like Honey ensures diversity and representation remain at the centre.

Bar Courcelle. Photo Safa Hachi

Bar Courcelle

4685 Notre-Dame St. W.

If you’re looking to step outside of the student-heavy core, Bar Courcelle in Saint-Henri is a cosy spot with plenty to keep you busy. Their weekly deals span everything from cocktail specials to oyster and hot dog happy hours, making it easy to keep things affordable. Beyond the food and drinks, you’ll find live band open mics on Sundays, trivia nights on Tuesdays and karaoke on Thursdays. They even host free live music on occasion, so keep an eye out; you might catch a show while you are there!

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 1, published September 2, 2025.