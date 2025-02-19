Make it POP with the return of Montreal’s Nuit Blanche

Montreal’s night-long art festival has a program filled with endless activities to keep you awake

A crowd gathers for Nuit Blanche 2024. This year brings a new set of more than 100 activities and must-sees. Courtesy Nuit Blanche

Calling all night owls! Montreal’s Nuit Blanche is back for its 22nd edition with the return of new activities and familiar favourites.

On the night of March 1, the city will pull an all-nighter with more than 100 activities and must-sees—from drag and karaoke to lamp-making—happening across eight Montreal boroughs, from Old Montreal to Montreal North.

“This event is the most popular night in Montreal. Last year, we received 200,000 people,” programming director Maurin Auxéméry said.

As the only winter sleepless festival in the world, Nuit Blanche is a way for Montrealers to embrace the season and the city’s cultural richness with art, literature, cinema, music, food and much more.

“This year’s theme is POP like the sound of a bubble, pop for pop art, for pop culture, for all the variations of the word pop,” project manager Valérie Morel said.

To take full advantage of the night, let’s talk strategy.

You can choose activities based on location or, if the sheer number of options feels overwhelming, by following one of the themed routes: an Exposed Night, a Night with the Family, a Night to Create, a Night’s Tale, a POPping Night and a Musical Night.

For museum enthusiasts, An Exposed Night offers the perfect opportunity to explore exhibitions across multiple institutions, including the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and OASIS Immersion.

A Night to Create invites you to unleash your creativity through hands-on workshops. A standout event is the collaborative perfume creation at Ateliers 3333, where participants will receive a sample of the final POP perfume crafted after Nuit Blanche.

A Musical Night keeps the energy high with free performances throughout the evening, including karaoke, drag shows and a performance by the Montreal Symphony Orchestra. One of the night’s most anticipated events is the return of Moonshine at MTelus, running from 11:59 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on March 2.

With over 100 free activities, there’s something for everyone.

Although most activities operate on a first-come, first-served basis, some activities require a reservation.

The metro will be open all night for Montrealers to use.

“The [STM’s] mystery car is back, better than ever,” said STM spokesperson Katherine Roux Groleau, “and will be easily identifiable with plenty of surprises.”