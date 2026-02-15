Rouge et Or 57, Stingers 50: Concordia women’s basketball team loses close semi-final

The women’s basketball team’s season ends on the road at Laval

Despite an early lead, Concordia fell to Laval in the RSEQ semifinal. Courtesy Louis Charland/Laval Athletics

Despite holding the lead for most of the game, the Concordia University Stingers women’s basketball team’s season ended on Wednesday, Feb. 25, after falling at the hands of the Université Laval Rouge et Or, 57-50.

The Stingers started the game tremendously, up 11 points after the first quarter, with scoring coming throughout the whole lineup.

Heading into the second period, the Stingers allowed the Rouge et Or to go on a 9-0 run, bringing them right back into the game. Stingers forward Yasmine Gasmi hit a big three to stop the bleeding, but the damage had been done.

At half-time, the Stingers held a meagre one-point lead, with the Rouge et Or fighting back with everything they had.

The third frame saw very low scoring, with the Stingers holding on to their single-possession lead. It was the usual suspect driving the offence, with Serena Tchida leading head coach Tenicha Gittens’ troops.

After leading for the entire game, the final frame got away from the Stingers. Missed free throws and missed layups cost them the opportunity to play in the final.

Concordia was outscored 19-10 in the fourth quarter, and the Rouge et Or booked their place in the final.

Tchida ended the game and her season with yet another double-double, scoring 18 points and securing 14 rebounds. Guard Deymi Morisseau contributed five points in the loss.

Tchida was honoured as the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ)’s player of the year before the game after leading the league in points and rebounds per game.

Guard and fellow senior Victoria Lawrence made the RSEQ all-star second team. Jeannette Umuhoza was named the RSEQ’s rookie of the year and made the RSEQ all-rookie team alongside Morisseau.