Stingers well represented at Canadian football combines

Four former Stingers will get the chance to display their skills this spring

Loïk Gagné served as the heart of Concordia’s defence throughout his illustrious career. Now, he’ll take on the next challenge: the CFL. Photo Caroline Marsh

Playing football professionally is a dream for many. This spring, four players from the Concordia University Stingers football program have the opportunity to make that dream a reality.

The next step on the path to the draft is the Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine. Long snapper Christopher Liberta, defensive back Jean-Sébastien Lamothe and offensive lineman Damien Irep will compete at the Invitational and Provincial stages in pursuit of joining linebacker Loïk Gagné in the National Combine in Edmonton.

Together, they represent a graduating class that has helped elevate Concordia’s presence on the national stage.

For Gagné, the invitation validates years of work.

“It means everything,” he said. “I’ve been training for the past six years, dreaming about reaching this level. To actually be invited—it’s a blessing.”

Known for his versatility, Gagné has lined up at almost every defensive position and is a key player across multiple packages, even making an impact on special teams.

“You can describe me as a guy who can play multiple positions on defence," Gagné said. "Just someone who’s polyvalent and loves to have a chance to impact the game."

As an athletic therapy major at Concordia, Gagné approaches preparation with precision.

“It’s about being surgical with it,” he said. “It’s not just training hard. It’s recovering properly, studying film, taking care of your body.”

Gagné’s talents perfectly complement Lamothe’s adaptability and leadership on defence. Together, the dynamic duo represents Concordia’s defence in this coming draft.

Lamothe’s experience everywhere on the field allows him to impact the game wherever he plays. For him, the opportunity carries deep personal meaning.

“I’ve been playing football for a long time, and growing up, I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do this,” Lamothe said. “I’m very grateful to continue my career. To experience it with my teammates makes it even better. It’s a blessing.”

When Lamothe received the news, his thoughts immediately turned to the people who supported him along the way.

“I was super happy, super grateful,” he said. “I thought about my family, my teammates, my girlfriend, my coaches, everyone who’s been with me throughout the journey. I think my younger self would be very proud."

Lamothe credits his time at Concordia with shaping him beyond football.

“It helped me deal with adversity and become a better leader and communicator,” he said. “I learned how to hold myself and others accountable.”

On the offensive side of the ball, lineman Irep brings a combination of raw athleticism and strategy. In the trenches, Irep’s game is built on physicality and power, traits he believes will translate well to the professional level.

“I’m excited to show how well I can move for my size,” Irep said. “I’m strong, I can move, I can finish blocks, I can pull. I believe that’s what will help me stand out.”

For Irep, the invitation represents both validation and ambition. His initial reaction was a mix of relief and excitement.

“My first thought was, ‘Damn, I did it.’ I wasn’t sure if I’d get the chance,” Irep said. “Seeing the invitation, I thought, ‘Alright, now I get to show my skills’.”

Liberta’s journey to the Combine is perhaps the most unconventional. A walk-on long snapper coming from a Division III program, he earned his place through persistence in one of football’s most specialized and underrated roles.

“It’s just another chance to prove myself,” Liberta said.

At a position where consistency is expected and mistakes are magnified, the mental challenge is constant. Liberta emphasized his ability to stay calm and handle adversity as the decider between himself and other prospects.

When asked how he would describe himself to scouts, his answer reflected both personality and work ethic.

“I’m old-school: rough hands, hard-working Italian,” Liberta said. “I’m going to outwork people.”

As draft season approaches, these four Stingers’ presence at the CFL combines signals more than individual success: it shows a football program capable of producing professional prospects, proving that Concordia football belongs in the national conversation.