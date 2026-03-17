The future of local brainrot is in good hands

The Dawson Huzz and Spotted Concordia on custom T-shirts, recharging your OPUS card and being niche

Spotted Concordia and The Dawson Huzz delve into the ins and outs of being local student shitpost accounts. Graphic Halle Keays

Disclaimer: The following interviews are real. The snarky comments are satire.

On a crisp spring morning in April 2025, while waiting a staggering 30 minutes in line for a bus, a fed-up Dawson College student opened up Instagram and created an account to vent.

“I had an exam in the morning for biology, I think,” they said, recalling the moment in an interview with The Link almost a full year later. “I was just so frustrated with waiting in line because the bus was delayed or broken down.”

The username for this Instagram account came to them on a whim: @thedawsonhuzz.

“I just chose a random name; I have no idea why I chose that name,” The Dawson Huzz admitted casually. “But it does have a ring to it.”

For a short period of time prior to the creation of the account, The Huzz had considered creating a parody of Dawson’s current student news publication, The Plant, which would have been tentatively titled The Stump.

Regrettably, the idea fizzled out once a local Instagram competitor, The Dawson Misinformer, beat them to the punch.

But all’s well that ends well. Since the creation of the account, The Dawson Huzz has garnered over 8,000 followers, with its posts collectively racking up millions of views.

The page's content ranges from hyper-specific Dawson College posts about 8 a.m. classes and stopping at the Cocobun bakery in Atwater Metro station on the way to school, to Montreal memes about the Mad Hatter Pub or the trials and tribulations of taking the STM's oh-so reliable transit services.

In other words, it’s a veritable smorgasbord of local brainrot content.

When asked about the nature of their posts, Dawson Dawsuzz (The Dawson Huzz’s less formal name) had some wisdom to share.

“My posts are the kind of thing where you can’t really describe them,” they said. “If you start describing brainrot, it kind of falls apart.”

But Dawsuzz is perhaps best known for one particular type of post above all else: a monthly reminder to their audience to recharge their OPUS cards.

As any average Montreal student knows too well, the STM’s transit membership cards, known as OPUS cards, need to be recharged at the start of every month.

Yet, for all Dawsuzz’s efforts to provide monthly reminders to their loyal community, they revealed a tragic truth.

“I remember to make the post every month, but almost every single time without fail, I forget to recharge my OPUS card,” Dawsuzz expressed despondently.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the night before Dawsuzz’s interview with The Link, they had gone out bowling with some friends and left past midnight to catch the last Metro before it closed.

“I ran all the way to Vendôme, tapped my OPUS card. It didn’t work, then the metro passed,” they said.

Thankfully, it’s not all melancholy when it comes to Dawsuzz’s relationship with the STM. In fact, the official @stminfo Instagram account can be seen in The Dawson Huzz’s own comment section from time to time.

In what might be Dawsuzz’s most successful post, pinned to their profile, Instagram scrollers can observe basketball star LeBron James in a video edit alongside pictures of the Montreal Metro. Synced with the edit is the audio: “LeBron James, scream if you love the STM.”

And in the comments below this video, @stminfo wrote: “How will this affect his legacy?”

But while Dawsuzz and the STM progress their haters-to-lovers arc by continuously flirting with each other through social media posts, one Concordia student has been busy brewing up brainrot of their own for the past year and a half.

It comes in the form of Spotted Concordia, an Instagram account with over 10,000 followers, dedicated entirely to Concordia students’ most jarring, disgusting, entertaining, unfiltered, and downright horny confessions.

This is not fake news nor an exaggeration. One glance at the page confirms it.

Like The Dawson Huzz, the owner of Spotted Concordia created the account on a whim.

“Someone on Reddit, I think, posted about Concordia not having one,” Spotted said. “And so I was like, ‘You know what, I'll just make one.’ And then I just made one.”

While they would not delve into much detail about what it means to run a university student confessions page, they did have something to say about the colourful confessions they receive on the daily.

“I’ve discovered a lot about Concordia students, I guess you could say,” Spotted said.

Between hosting on-campus events such as the Performative Male competition last October and scheduling daily confession uploads on the Instagram account, Spotted has kept busy since September 2024, when things first started.

They informed The Link that they even own a custom T-shirt with one of their favourite confessions printed on it—a gift bestowed upon them by friends on their birthday. They added that they have worn the shirt a few times out in public, but “not like in class or something, because that would be too obvious.”

You see, part of Spotted and Dawsuzz's whole gimmick is the mysterious aura that surrounds them.

“[Being anonymous] feels a little powerful, but also mostly just fun,” Spotted admitted. “Honestly, I don't take it very seriously at all.”

Unsurprisingly, both account owners have chosen to remain anonymous to their followers. After all, who knows what kind of danger these niche meme accounts could be exposed to, should their real names be revealed?

However, top-secret intel provided to The Link via a hand-written scroll delivered by carrier pigeon may have just leaked the identities behind these two accounts.

The scroll suggests STM CEO Marie-Claude Léonard is the potential owner of The Dawson Huzz account, and that a 6’10” ancient void entity named Hubert (?) is the figure behind Spotted Concordia.

For legal reasons, The Link cannot confirm that this is true. But we’ll leave it up to you for interpretation.

When it comes to the future of these two accounts, much is still up in the air, like whether the accounts will be passed on to respective disciples, if the two owners will maintain access to them even after graduation, or a secret, more exciting third option.

“There was a point where I considered passing it on, but I don’t know,” Dawsuzz said. “I feel like if I were to pass the account on to someone else, it wouldn’t be the same account.”

Regardless of what happens to the account beyond their graduation, Dawsuzz has granted The Link an exclusive to unveil some big news: they will soon be a Concordia student.

For Spotted, there are also no plans to hand the account over to anyone, at least for now.

“I'm honestly not sure yet what I plan on doing after I graduate with it. I might pass it down,” Spotted said. “But I have some time left anyways.”

(Three years. They’re here for three more years, in case you’re wondering.)

In the coming months, fans of Spotted can look forward to reading more abysmally dirty daily confessions from touch-deprived Concordians, and potentially even attending a Heated Rivalry lookalike competition Spotted is planning in the near future.

The Link also reached out to famed confessions page Splotted McGill for this article, but unfortunately, its (multiple) admins were far too busy scheduling their next confession post to sit down with us before publication date.



This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 11, published March 17, 2026.