It’s Time We Stop Hating On Social Media Influencers

Exploring the Roots of Our Resentment Toward Social Media Influencers

Why are we so irritated when we hear that an Instagram model can make up to six figures from one post? I think it’s a mix of two feelings.

First, astonishment at the increasing power that the social media world has gained.

Then, slight envy that no one is paying us six figures to slap on a bikini and hold up a jar of gummy bears.

This article was not written to try to convince you that social media influencers work harder than any other profession.

Also, I am not denying that the social media world isn’t superficial and fake.

Society has become increasingly hyper-aware of the superficiality present through the recent rise of social media.

However, there are also positive aspects to social media that society tends to overlook.

Social media provokes creativity in many of us; promoting individuality through our separate creations.

The expansion of the social media world also creates new entrepreneurship opportunities.

In many cases, social media influencers promote body positivity, create a community for the lonely and isolated, and engage in conversations about issues that many would fear to approach offline.

Our resentment lies not with the influencers themselves but with what they represent—the future.

As years go by and as technology improves, we cannot deny that our world is being transferred online.

In that spirit, we can either: continue to complain about how superficial and fake the world has become due to the Internet, or accept the inevitable evolution of the world.

After this acceptance we can begin to improve social media culture and learn how to use the social media platform for good.

It’s human nature for people to continue to change.

Within this evolution is the human desire to better oneself.

Therefore, society will continue to create jobs, and some might be outside the realm of social norms.

This doesn’t mean we should dismiss them completely.

Through social media, we now have the power to make a living through our own creative content.

We might hear the term “social media influencers” and think of models, forgetting about millions of other people making a living from an Internet connection and an idea.

Of course, there are other jobs that may contribute to society more, and that deserve more recognition than influencers do.

Nevertheless, not everyone is truly passionate about their career.

Some people give away chunks of their time on this earth to companies they couldn’t care less about, just to afford a living.

So then, why wouldn’t we encourage other individuals in the pursuit of creating new opportunities, to tailor their lives with work they enjoy?

Can we not collectively accept the idea that, in society, jobs may differ?

At the end of the day, aren’t we all simply trying to make a living and live a happy life?

