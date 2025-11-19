Showgirls For Liberation raises $4600 for Palestinian families

A marriage of drag, dance, and comedy is campaigning to change lives and perspectives

Lucy Gervais blends stand-up comedy with MC-ing as she guides the audience through the show and leaves everyone in hysterics. Photo Aren Scarano

Showgirls For Liberation staged their third, sold-out Showgirls4Palestine fundraiser at The Wiggle Room on Nov. 23. The night brought together burlesque, drag, stand-up, and more, featuring local and national stars such as headliner Moonshine Sunshine and drag queen Uma Gahd.

Despite not being political activists in the traditional sense, all of these performers understood the importance of fundraising for those in need—in this case, for Palestinians seeking relief.

Producers Lucy Gervais and Maroussia Lacoste, who performed in the first two editions, took the reins for this show. Gervais spoke about how they helped the original producer with booking and preparation, and their excitement at being asked to take over production.

“It gives us energy, you know, it gives us that kick to produce a show for such a cause,” Lacoste said. “We have the immense privilege of getting on the stage with a microphone. Why not do something good with it?”

As Showgirls For Liberation continues to gain momentum, its work highlights a growing need for alternative forms of resistance.

With demonstrations happening weekly across Montreal, and not everyone able to attend, the group has carved out a space where joyful community activism can be accessible for a different crowd. Their shows offer a different kind of solidarity, one rooted in art, nightlife, and collective art.

Showgirls4Palestine was undoubtedly a hit. The show raised $2,500 from tickets alone and another $2,100 from performance tips and raffle ticket sales. Every penny raised from the show went to nine Palestinian families, some in the Gaza Strip and some currently taking refuge in Egypt.

Stephanie Goulet, the original producer of the show, watched proudly from the audience, occasionally teary-eyed and constantly tipping performers. She spoke passionately about her reason for starting this show.

Goulet spoke about the importance of alternative forms of protest: demonstrations aren’t accessible to everyone, and it can be hard to keep the public engaged with so much going on in the world. She wanted the event to be a moment where people could come together to have fun, but could still keep the important things in their hearts.

“Fundraising [for families in Palestine] online was very difficult,” Goulet said. “I happen to know a lot of show people, and we thought it would be a great idea to host a show, all doing things we do already, and use that as a way to fundraise.”

Sly Juicy Couture slinks through the audience in their go-go act. Photo Aren Scarano

The financial impact marked only part of the night’s magical atmosphere. Not a moment passed in the show without the echo of laughter, claps, or cheers.

Lacoste and Gervais were deeply dedicated to making this show a good time for the crowd.

“The premise of the show itself is already political, so the acts just have to be fun,” Gervais said.

No matter the genre of performance, every single performer brought explosive energy to the stage.

Audience members Roxanne Lachance and Camelia Gelinas felt this infectious energy in the room.

“It’s been such a good time, all the performers are so amazing, I don’t want it to end,” Gelinas said.

Lachance, who is friends with a number of the performers, echoed the sentiment.

“I’m happy I get to support my friends and support Palestine at the same time,” Lachance said.

One of these friends was Lychee Storm, the night’s headlining go-go performer, who called the show a wonderful experience.

“I love doing go-go because of the interaction with the audience, and the goal of gogo is, you know, to collect money,” Storm said. “And people are even more willing to give us their money when they know it’s going somewhere important.”

By the end of the night, Lacoste and Gervais announced that Storm would join them as co-producer for future Showgirls For Liberation events.

With three consecutive sold-out shows, Showgirls For Liberation is preparing to expand, possibly into a larger venue and into additional fundraisers for Sudan and Congo. The group hopes its success will inspire others to support struggles that often receive less attention.

Beyond that, they hope their efforts will inspire others to take their own skills and passions and turn them into a way to make the world a better place. More than anything, Showgirls For Liberation has shown the world that anything can be a vehicle for change with enough heart and hard work.