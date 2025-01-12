Stingers 80, Citadins 55: Stingers women’s basketball team snaps three-game losing streak

The Concordia Stingers women’s basketball team defeated the Université du Québec à Montréal Citadins in a blowout win

Concordia took down UQAM for the second time this season in a convincing home win. Photo Hannah Nobile

The Concordia University Stingers women’s basketball team convincingly handled the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) Citadins in an 80-55 victory on Nov. 27, blowing out the visitors to snap their three-game losing streak.

Coming into the game, the Stingers had struggled after their season-opening win against UQAM. However, they opened strong, with forward Serena Tchida guiding them to an early lead.

The Citadins managed to keep it close in the first half, capitalizing on some bad turnovers made by the Stingers. However, after the halftime break, the Stingers cleaned up their game and ruthlessly took over.

Tchida’s 23-point, 15-rebound double-double performance, along with Alice Fleming’s important 19 points, guided the Stingers to the win.

“Today was a bit about getting the morale back up and making us feel better because we still got it,” Tchida said. “The first game that we won was against them, too. So we already knew we were going to win.”

Tchida has been playing with tremendous confidence this season. She leads the team in points and rebounds and is the driving force on the Stingers' side.

“I feel good. I’m just trying to stay consistent in my game and do it for the games to come,” she said.

Beyond Tchida, the whole team fought hard in the win and gave head coach Tenicha Gittens a lot to be optimistic about heading into a difficult stretch of games.

“It definitely feels good to be back on the winning side,” Gittens said. “We desperately needed that, and we did a much better job of following the game plan.”

Gittens highlighted the team’s thorough preparation for the game, reviewing film, practicing set plays and working on player assignments.

Despite the strong victory, the Stingers have been more focused on their upcoming game against the Bishop’s University Gaiters.

“We’re not satisfied. It’s one win, and it's a quick turnaround,” Gittens said. “We’ve been preparing for them all week [...], and we gotta go and fight for one on the road against Bishop’s.”

For Victoria Lawrence, the mindset is similar. Her immediate focus is on their upcoming game against the Gaiters.

“We need to get our lick back,” Lawrence said. “We’re in war right now with them. [...] Especially it’s their house, their crowd—they have a loud crowd—so us going there, we need to play our game and shut them up.”

Concordia lost its final game of 2025 in a matchup with the Bishop’s Gaiters on Nov. 29 by a score of 57-59 at the Mitchell and Denver Gym. The Stingers head into the break with a record of 2-4.