Azzurri 10, Stingers 0: Italy swarms Concordia

The Stingers closed out 2025 with an exhibition loss to the Italian national team

The Stingers suffered defeat in their final game of 2025. Photo Andrae Lerone Lewis

The Concordia University women’s hockey team dropped a 10-0 decision to the Italian women’s national hockey team in an exhibition match at Verdun Auditorium on Dec. 13.

Despite the lopsided final score, Stingers head coach Julie Chu acknowledged the team’s appreciation for a chance to get on the ice before the Christmas hiatus.

“The last game we had was [...] the end of November, so it was just a chance to play a game too instead of just having a regular practice. At least we got a game,” Chu said.

As part of their preparation for the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, the Azzurri organized a six-week training camp in Canada to train at Auditorium Verdun. They also scheduled matches against Concordia and fellow Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) member McGill University to stay in shape before the Olympics.

Stingers captain Jessymaude Drapeau discussed the team’s role in preparing the Italians for their Olympic campaign.

“We just wanted to give them reps. We knew that they were coming in hard at us,” Drapeau said. “They wanted to play their game, they wanted to prepare, and they are still in preparation for the Olympics.”

Up against a roster of university and professional talent, the Stingers got shelled through all three periods. Toronto Sceptres reserve Kristin Della Rovere opened the scoring under five minutes into the game, and the Italians rolled from there, scoring at least three goals in every period.

Chu, who competed at four Olympics throughout her career as a player, praised the Azzurri for their talent and preparation.

“That's a good team over there. They've improved a lot over the year,” Chu said. “They're prepping for the Olympics coming up, so they had us definitely on our heels, and sometimes you just learn those lessons.”

In all, eight different Italians scored against the Stingers, including former Boston University captain and CWHL player Kayla Tutino and NCAA standout Justine Reyes. Concordia rotated starting goaltender Jordyn Verbeek and backup Belle Mende throughout the match.

Stingers forward Ekaterina Pelowich commented on the abilities of the Italians, reflecting on the level of skill at the higher ranks of women’s hockey.

“I want to continue playing at the highest level that I can, so looking at those girls, they're competing for a spot to play in the Olympics. That's something that every female athlete aspires to do,” Pelowich said. “So just looking at them is something truly special, and I aspire to be able to do that one day as well.”

Concordia will enter 2026 as the top team in the RSEQ, five points ahead of second-place Bishop’s University. The Stingers will resume conference play on Jan. 16 at Ed Meagher Arena in a matchup with the McGill Martlets. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.