Stingers 2, Gaiters 1: Concordia takes down Bishop’s in double overtime at Place Bell

The Stingers earned a hard-fought overtime win over the Gaiters

The Stingers maintained their position at the top of the RSEQ with a nailbiter against the Gaiters. Photo Hannah Nobile

The Concordia University Stingers and the Bishop’s University Gaiters played a hard-fought match on Nov. 23 at Place Bell in Laval. The first period set the tone for the rest of the game with back-to-back high-danger scoring chances from both teams.

Holding the game at Place Bell—the home of the AHL’s Laval Rocket—brought an added energy to the game. The larger arena, the professional setting and the energetic atmosphere made the matchup feel bigger and more resilient.

It was only at the end of the first period that Stingers captain Jessymaude Drapeau scored the first goal of the game to mark her ninth of the season so far. Her goal was followed by a game-changing breakaway save by goaltender Jordyn Verbeek on the Gaiters’ Jamie Aspropotamitis.

Throughout the tightly played but highly offensive game, Verbeek stayed composed in net. After the game, she credited her teammates for helping her manage the pressure.

“When I’m playing, I’m not stressed because I know they’re going to take care of things in front of me,” Verbeek said. “And if not, I’m there, and I’m ready, and my preparation has prepared me for these kinds of games.”

With strong performances from Drapeau, forwards Émilie Lussier and Émilie Lavoie, and defender Angélie Jobin, there was no shortage of depth scoring for the Stingers.

In overtime, Concordia had appeared to score the winning goal, only for it to be waved off. The bench had started celebrating before realizing the play was under review. Verbeek described how quickly the group refocused after the reversal.

“We were celebrating, and then we saw the referees talking, so right away I snapped out of it,” Verbeek said. “I tried to forget about what just happened and got right back into the zone. Luckily, Angélie had a great shot and finished it soon after.”

Jobin marked her first goal of the season with the Stingers, and it was a big one.

“It was just really special to be able to play here and have that goal, but share it with my team and my awesome teammates,” Jobin said. “It was just a really nice, good feeling.”

Jobin highlighted the team’s commitment to the game plan both offensively and defensively as the difference-makers in such a tight contest.

“[We stayed] focused on offence and defence, sticking to the plan, and staying positive,” she said.

For their next matchup, the Stingers, currently 10-1-0, head home to take on the Université de Montréal Carabins in their fourth matchup of the season. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Ed Meagher Arena.