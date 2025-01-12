The magic of representation

Thiick Witch celebrates fat fashion and alternative art

Shoppers browse plus-size vintage pieces at the Thiick Witch Market. Photo Safa Hachi

The Thiick Witch market returned for its fourth edition this year on Nov. 29 to 30, bringing a dedicated two-day space for plus-size fashion, alternative art and handmade goods.

Thiick Witch was born out of a desire to create a space where fat people could easily walk in, pick up pieces and try them on. As plus-size individuals, organizers Sandra Muñoz from Mala Mtl and Sabreen Marie from The Overlooked wanted to make comfort and visibility a norm and not an exception.

As the market continues to evolve year after year through different venues and vendors, Muñoz explains that she never thought it would grow this quickly.

“We thought it was a crazy idea to create something like this, and that people would [not] want to support people like us, but it turns out they really did,” Muñoz said.

The event offered visitors a rare chance to shop from creators who centre fat bodies, comfort and accessibility in their work.

This year’s market featured an eclectic mix of vendors selling clothing, jewelry, art prints, tarot readings and other handmade items. The lineup included artists and makers such as AbbieDraws, Faecrafted, Sang d’encre Shop, Greenwood Tattoo, Ca l’fait, Katarsis Jewelry, Atelier Practical Magic, Lyn-Lee and many more.

Plus-size business owners such as Celine Dastous of Pewpewkid and Melanie Desrocher of La Main Bleue both expressed a sense of joy and gratefulness in being surrounded by the plus-size community.

“Having a market with this specific theme speaks to me personally because I’m part of that community,” Desrocher said. “It allows everyone to feel alive and shine completely, but in an authentic way, without judgment, with inclusivity and acceptance.”

Handmade chain jewelry on display at the Thick Witch Market. Photo Safa Hachi

Through her drawings and designs for Pewpewkid, Dastous finds a way of using diverse bodies and words such as “fat babe” as an empowering tool.

Contrastingly, Desrocher makes all her jewelry adjustable, whether it’s making a ring a bit bigger or a necklace a bit longer, ensuring her pieces remain accessible to as many bodies as possible.

“The majority [of my jewelry] is gender-neutral, and it’s always about customization to really fit the right person,” Desrocher said.

The energy at this year’s Thiick Witch market was palpable. What set this edition apart was the sense of creative abundance running through the room.

Every corner of the venue was filled with handpicked items, upcycled clothes with intricate motifs, and carefully crafted metal hardware in silver and gold tones.

The racks overflowed with beautiful velvet tops and flowery skirts, which are rare finds in a typical plus-size section. Tables overflowed with zines, witchy prints, sticker sheets featuring bodies rarely drawn in mainstream art, and accessories that embraced camp, softness and unapologetic fat joy.

The venue was filled with smiles, laughter and try-on hauls. For many attendees, the market offered the chance to browse slowly, try pieces without hesitation and interact directly with vendors who understood the reality of being plus-size.

Each vendor added their own aesthetic twist to the event’s witchy, alternative vibe. Many of them stated that events such as Thiick Witch allow them to freely experiment with colours and different silhouettes.

For attendees like Laurie Ariel, Thiick Witch is not only about size representation but also about sustainability.

“I’d much rather wait for a market like this or go to a place like Mala [Mtl] than buy fast fashion,” Ariel said. “Here, you find pieces that are sturdy, secondhand and made to last.”

In the end, Thiick Witch isn’t just a yearly market, but a reminder of how good fashion can feel when everyone is considered.