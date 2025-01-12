Stingers 84, Citadins 74: Yohan Léger guides the Stingers to their second straight win

The Concordia Stingers men’s basketball team gets their revenge against the UQAM Citadins

Yohan Léger’s scoring eruption helped the Stingers pull away from the Carabins for their second straight win. Photo Hannah Nobile

The Concordia University Stingers men’s basketball team continued to rally with a win over the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) Citadins 84-74 on Nov. 27 at John Dore Court, improving their record to 2-3.

The game was a treat for all basketball fans. It featured dunks, tough shots and some fast-paced sequences. But above all, onlookers got to witness a masterclass by Stingers forward Yohan Léger, who dropped a season-high 29 points.

The second-year forward came out firing from beyond the arc, shot after shot, getting fans on their feet and leaving the bench in disbelief. He scored 26 points by halftime.

“It means a lot. It’s nice to have great games,” Léger said. “It feels good. All the hard work that I put in gets rewarded, but at the end of the day, I’m just here for the wins.”

After a surprising 0-3 start to the season, the Stingers have managed to win games against McGill University and now UQAM to get closer to .500.

“I think we’re getting back to what we had back in the preseason,” Léger said. “Now some guys are losing confidence and everything, but we just gotta keep working, be in the gym, taking up shots. We’ll be good.”

Jaheem Joseph was also an important piece in Concordia’s win, putting up 13 points after missing the previous game due to injury.

“It feels good to be out there and to play,” Joseph said. “I missed the last game, so now that I’m back, I was just out there trying to win the game.”

Despite his decent performance, with Concordia up by 12 points in the fourth quarter, interim head coach Damian Buckley erupted at Joseph for a lackadaisical defensive effort on a Citadins layup.

“It was a miscommunication on a play defensively,” Joseph said. “We did a timeout, talked it out. He was mad, but we figured it out after. We got out there, got a stop, then a bucket.”

Interim head coach Buckley has always been an animated figure on the sideline. No matter the score, he was always striving for his team to play the best basketball possible.

“Basketball is a sport of communication. Whatever happened, if it was JJ or Yohan, whoever it was, that was unacceptable for two guys who have been here. Two of our leaders,” Buckley said.

Still, Buckley had high praise for Léger, who has become a pivotal offensive leader for the Stingers.

“Yohan is a plug-in and fit player,” Buckley said. “You don’t have to run plays for him. He just figures it out. [...] When we kick it out to Yohan, he has the IQ to understand when to shoot and when to drive.”

In their final game of 2025, a matchup with top-seeded Bishop’s University on Nov. 29, Concordia fell to the Gaiters by a score of 86-73. The Stingers will enter 2026 with a 2-4 record.