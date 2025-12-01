Tens of thousands march in Montreal in support of Quebec labour unions

Protesters from across the province condemn a series of “authoritarian” CAQ legislation

Protesters joined in Dorchester Square on Nov. 29 to protest recent legislation passed by the Quebec government. Photo Daniel Gonzalez

Tens of thousands of people from across Quebec marched through downtown Montreal in the cold on Nov. 29 to protest various pieces of legislation recently proposed by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) provincial government.

The protest was organized by nine major trade unions from across Quebec, including, but not limited to, the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec, and the Syndicat de professionnelles et professionnels du gouvernement du Québec.

Thousands of people began gathering in Dorchester Square around 12:30 p.m. as organizers and various other groups distributed chant sheets, leaflets, food and hand-warmers. The march began an hour and a half later, at 2:00 p.m.

In a recent press release, organizers criticized the government’s cuts to public services and underfunding of social programs, stating that the CAQ is taking a sharp turn to the political right.

Additionally, various recent pieces of legislation—namely Bill 1, Bill 2 and Bill 3—have been characterized as dangerous for democracy by groups such as the Bar of Quebec.

A separate press release published by the national trade union Unifor claims that Bill 3 “weakens unions’ independence and seeks to restrict their ability to organize and intervene in the public arena.”

Bill 3 was recently proposed by the CAQ and seeks to regulate the financial practices, spending and internal governance of labour unions

Etienne Gauthier, a local hospital employee and CSN union member, told The Link he believes that an authoritarian shift is happening within the CAQ government.

“The proposed laws are just very anti-union […] It’s the party that represents the interests of the higher-ups [and] the bosses,” Gauthier said. “When you don’t have the right to strike, it’s damaging for [not just] the local union, but all of workers’ rights across Quebec.”

He added that, given the rights that workers have now, despite being “not perfect,” they have been built “on the backs of people striking.”

“The 9-to-5 doesn’t exist because it just fell from the sky,” Gauthier said. “It’s something that we fought for, that unions fought for.”

Gauthier also expressed concern with the impacts of Bill 89, which came into effect the day after the protest and gives the provincial labour minister the power to restrict or end some labour strikes.

The protest was also backed by numerous labour unions, community organizations, student unions, tenants’ unions, LGBTQIA2S+ contingents, pro-Palestine groups and other political groups.

The Syndicat canadien de la fonction publique was one of many trade unions in attendance. Photo Daniel Gonzalez

Yv Bonnier Viger, a former Québec Solidaire candidate, spoke to the effects of Bill 1, Bill 2 and Bill 3, which he says impede the rights of doctors and all unionized workers, in addition to simply “removing many liberties” in Quebec.

“We are fighting with all these people to ensure the possibility for these unions to have a real life and continue their fight against the large enterprises,” Viger said. “We have, in Quebec, quite [an] authoritarian government passing law after law to get more control over civic rights.”

Throughout the march, two people wearing oversized caricature masks depicting Premier François Legault and Minister of Labour Jean Boulet mimed a satirical pre-recorded speech about the importance of these CAQ legislations bringing workers and employers together, creating an “idyllic world.”

The two caricatures stood on a stage along the march route, with the individual depicting Legault later donning boxing gloves and pretending to punch the individual depicting Boulet.

Some attendees were marching in protest of the CAQ’s policies on other issues, such as housing.

One member of the Brigade Anti-Eviction, who was granted anonymity for fear of professional repercussions , said they feel that the Tribunal administratif du logement is playing to the benefit of landlords and the wealthy.

“We’re here to support the working people because that’s what we do,” they said. “We want to be for them, by them, and we’re going to support them so that they support us.”

Gauthier emphasized the importance of workers uniting to fight for better conditions.

“There is not much any one individual can do, but the more we are, the better we are at negotiating,” he said.

Following this protest, five unions in Quebec have decided to file a joint legal challenge against the CAQ government over Bill 89, which officially came into effect on Nov. 30.

The demonstration ended at 3:00 p.m., after protesters marched past Victoria Square and eventually dispersed near McGill Metro station.