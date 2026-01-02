Angélie Jobin wants it all and wants it now

The first-year Stingers women’s hockey player strives for excellence in every aspect of her life

Angélie Jobin’s immediate contributions have allowed the Stingers to remain contenders even after losing two senior defenders. Photo Caroline Marsh

As an eight-year-old always following her older brother around, Angélie Jobin followed him straight onto the ice. Ever since then, she’s stayed there, and is now in her first year with the Concordia University women’s hockey team.

“My brother was playing defence, so I always saw the game through my brother playing defence,” said Jobin, or Angie as her teammates know her. “I really liked it. From behind, you can see all the game before you.”

Jobin’s brother still comes to her games. Even her number, 21, is the one he used to wear. She has hit the ice strong this season, racking up two goals and 12 assists so far in her first year with the Stingers.

"She joined this team as a first-year, and she just found her footing right away,” said fifth-year goalie Jordyn Verbeek. “She's confident, she’s kind, she’s already a leader in her first year, and she’s just an incredible person to be around."

Concordia’s defensive core took a hit over the summer, with last year's top defenders, Alexandra-Anne Boyer and Léonie Philbert, both graduating over the summer. As two of the top point scorers on the Stingers’ 2024-25 roster, their departure left a hole in Concordia’s defence.

So far, Jobin has been able to step up to the university level after three years with the Champlain College Lennoxville Cougars.

“She transitioned really, really well,” said Concordia head coach Julie Chu. “She's on key 5-on-5 moments for us. She's able to play on the penalty kill, as well as the power play for us, and you don't necessarily see that from first years.”

The Concordia women's hockey team has had an excellent season so far, with 20 wins and one loss, and Jobin has been a part of that, playing well in a multitude of situations. She even scored the game-winning goal in double overtime against the Bishop’s University Gaiters on Nov. 23.



“We have a great team ahead of us, and I think with the young players like Angie, we have a great group going forward, and we’re prepared for whatever comes our way,” Verbeek said.



Throughout the season and especially after the win against Bishop’s, Jobin’s game has taken on a more offensive edge, something she says she is trying to nurture.

“Now I'm trying more and more through my growing journey in hockey to be more offensive,” Jobin said. “When I was young, it was like, oh, you're a D[efender], so you stay D. But the more you see hockey growing, it's like a D can be the fourth forward.”



On top of playing for Concordia, Jobin is also an excellent and well-rounded student, according to coach Chu. Jobin initially planned to pursue primary school teaching and was accepted to Concordia’s neuroscience program, but switched to human resources management over the summer.

“She’s one of these players and these people that, when they walk into the room, they make it brighter. She works so hard all the time. She wants to learn, she wants to be coached, she wants to get better.” — Julie Chu, head coach, Concordia University women’s hockey team

“It's about working in teams and all making a business successful, and at the end of the day, you need good people and people who want to work together,” Jobin said. “I can refer that a lot to hockey.”

Jobin’s tenacity has long been part of her personality. Coming from Saint-Colomban, Que., she grew up speaking French. When she was committed to Champlain College Lennoxville, she threw herself into learning English so she could pass her classes.

“I bought a book, an English book, and I would underline every word that I didn't understand, and Google Translate it," Jobin said. "I would do that for a whole book, and then I started loving reading. I think that year I read like 30 books in English."

That drive is at play on the rink as well, with Jobin staying after practice until the end of the ice time. According to Chu, there hasn’t been a day when she hasn’t stayed until the Zamboni comes on and she has to be forced off the ice.

“She's one of these players and these people that, when they walk into the room, they make it brighter," Chu said. "She works so hard all the time. She wants to learn, she wants to be coached, she wants to get better."

Though this focus has allowed Jobin to excel, her intense need to improve is sometimes a problem, according to Jobin. After practice, Jobin spends time working on small but fundamental details like getting the puck on her backhand, or passing.

“There's so much to work on. Sometimes, that's my problem," Jobin said. "The coach has to remind me to be patient.”

Ultimately, this need to improve as quickly as possible comes down to Jobin’s love for hockey. When asked about her favourite part of the sport, she had three: the challenge, the team and the learning.

As a first-year player, Jobin has four more seasons with the Stingers and wants to pursue a professional hockey career after that. But right now, she says she’s living in the moment and enjoying just being on the ice.

“It's like when I'm in hockey, I don't think about anything else. It's crazy,” Jobin said. “I don't even hear the music.”

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 9, published February 10, 2026.