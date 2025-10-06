Stingers 7, Warriors 0: Concordia sweeps Waterloo

The Stingers dominated every aspect of their final preseason match

A weekend of victory in the Theresa Humes Cup sent the Stingers into the conference season on a high note. Courtesy Madison Oakes/Concordia Athletics

The Concordia University women’s hockey team capped off the Theresa Humes Cup and its preseason tour with a flourish on home ice, defeating the University of Waterloo Warriors 7-0 on Oct. 4.

Stingers head coach Julie Chu reflected on the legacy of Theresa Humes, who became Concordia’s Director of Women's Athletics in 1978 and pushed for equality in women's sports, especially hockey. Chu described her as a trailblazer and role model.

“Theresa Humes was one of those people that really pushed for the opportunities and resources for women's sports here at Concordia when people were overlooking it,” Chu said. “To be able to have this tournament named after her means a lot.”

In honour of Humes, the Stingers dominated the matchup. Three first-period goals each featured an assist from new Concordia captain Jessymaude Drapeau.

Drapeau first set up forward Ekaterina Pelowich for the opener after a Waterloo penalty, then drew the Warrior defence in front of the net to create a wide-open chance for forward Zoé Thibault to tuck away. Her long pass later found winger Émilie Lussier to net the period’s final goal after a rebound.

Drapeau savoured the matchup with the Warriors, who eliminated the Stingers from the 2025 U Sports national championship in the semifinals.

“We wanted to show them that this year it's going to be different,” Drapeau said. “I think we did it today, we won everything that we could, and we played great.”

Stingers forward Alexis Bedier added the final regulation goal, poking home a puck that flipped over the Waterloo net. Chu celebrated the team’s ability to find scoring at every level throughout the game.

“We want to have production from anywhere in the lineup. I think that's how we can be successful,” Chu said. “If there's only one line that can score, it's easy to shut down because opponents can scout.”

In a game where the Warriors barely threatened, Concordia’s defence showed off its tenacity. The Stingers killed all five Waterloo power plays and repeatedly turned defensive positions into dangerous counterattacks.

Stingers goaltender Jordyn Verbeek picked up the shutout with 22 saves, praising the defence for its hard work.

“We've worked on our D-zone and we have that great mentality,” Verbeek said. “They give us confidence, and they give me confidence, playing how well they play in front of me.”

Even in an extended Theresa Humes Cup match, Concordia continued its rampage. During the 4-on-4 overtime, defender Camille Richard’s shot fell to forward Kate Furlong for a dart into the net. The 3-on-3 brought a similar result, as Pelowich secured her brace with a wraparound finish off a pass from defender Florence Blanchette.

The shootout seemed like Waterloo’s consolation prize, as Warriors forward Andrea Murray beat Verbeek to take an early lead. But goals from Drapeau and forward Courtney Rice, along with a final Verbeek save on Waterloo forward Keiara Raitt, saw the Stingers sweep each aspect of the game.

With the preseason complete, the team now moves its focus to the upcoming Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) season. And as captain, Drapeau enjoys the responsibility she shoulders.

“I've been surrounded by such amazing leaders and I've learned from the best, so I feel confident,” Drapeau said. “I'm excited to hopefully lead this team to a national championship.”

Concordia kicks off RSEQ play with a visit to CEPSUM to take on the Université de Montréal Carabins on Friday, Oct. 17. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.