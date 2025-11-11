Stingers 5, Carabins 1: Stingers win for Pink in the Rink

Stingers take the win on cancer awareness night at Ed Meagher Arena

The Stingers improved to 6-1 on the season, tied for the lead in the RSEQ. Photo Caroline Marsh

The Concordia Stingers took down the Université de Montréal Carabins on cancer awareness night in a 5-1 win on Nov. 17 at home.

On the Stingers’ annual Pink in the Rink night, the Ed Meagher Arena crowd did not disappoint.

“They were loud and they were rowdy,” Stingers head coach Julie Chu said. “It was really fun to be able to play in front of them, and definitely a bonus when we get a chance to win the game.”

Concordia goaltender Jordyn Verbeek echoed a similar sentiment with regards to the crowd.

“I think it means more than just the game,” Verbeek said. “It was exciting to get the chance to play in front of a great crowd and to honour those who have struggled through so much more than anything we face on the ice.”

The first period was quiet for the Stingers, who managed only three shots on goal. The second period, however, told a different story.

With three Stingers goals coming in the second, and going 2-for-6 on the power play, Concordia forwards Jessymaude Drapeau and Zoé Thibault and defender Angélie Jobin all found the scoresheet.

It was an undisciplined game for both teams, with 20 combined penalty minutes throughout three periods. Luckily, the Stingers’ power play had been clicking, and they were able to take advantage.

“I think having a lead by three goals gave us some confidence,” Drapeau said. “Even when they scored one goal, we just kept going, and they had nothing until the very end.”

Seven different players were able to secure a point for the Stingers. Drapeau and Lussier secured two points each.

“We need spread scoring, we need people contributing from different places,” Chu said. “To be able to have multiple people be able to do that is a really good testament to our team's ability to put the puck away and have different people score when needed.”

In net, Verbeek stopped 21 of 22 shots. She discussed how she stays sharp in the crease when playing with a lead.

“I’m just being focused and trusting my preparation,” Verbeek said. “I’m dialled in, I’m watching what's going on and making sure that I can be there for the team and make the stops that I need to make.”

With a 6-1 record, the Stingers now look to take on the McGill University Martlets at McConnell Arena on Nov. 14. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., marking the fourth meeting between these teams this season.