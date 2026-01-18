Uncertainly Clear
Bride of adventure
Student of life
Although not physically alone
Loneliness is a swift killer
A deer in headlights
Eyes closed
Because it never knew where to go
There is quicksand beneath the air you breathe
Your surroundings are pitch black behind your eyelids
And you dictate what direction to step in
Your senses grow too sharp
Your thoughts become a burden
Of infinitesimal alleyways and options
What if the step ahead is the last step you take?
Delusions and heartache
Begging the imaginary spirits you've conjured
To lift your spirits and offer their guidance
Take your hand and walk you to safety
Whatever safety is.
A false sense of security
A mirage—a complex lie that we use as shades to cover our eyes
Because what lies beyond the darkness
Is as bright as the flares erupting on the sun’s surface:
Risky, loud and nerve-racking
But maybe, just maybe
Beyond them
Your questions will have room to breathe