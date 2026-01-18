Uncertainly Clear

Uncertainty, choice and the paralysis of decision making. Graphic Naya Hachwa / @nayas.studio

Bride of adventure

Student of life

Although not physically alone

Loneliness is a swift killer



A deer in headlights

Eyes closed

Because it never knew where to go



There is quicksand beneath the air you breathe

Your surroundings are pitch black behind your eyelids

And you dictate what direction to step in

Your senses grow too sharp

Your thoughts become a burden

Of infinitesimal alleyways and options

What if the step ahead is the last step you take?



Delusions and heartache

Begging the imaginary spirits you've conjured

To lift your spirits and offer their guidance

Take your hand and walk you to safety



Whatever safety is.



A false sense of security

A mirage—a complex lie that we use as shades to cover our eyes

Because what lies beyond the darkness

Is as bright as the flares erupting on the sun’s surface:

Risky, loud and nerve-racking



But maybe, just maybe

Beyond them

Your questions will have room to breathe