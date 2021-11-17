Poetry: ‘I avoid presage’
I avoid presage
focusing on
more
desirable
forecasts
it’s inaccurate, my presumption.
Sometimes…
I mistake
a couple of rays,
for a cloudless day
an ignored text,
for a busy day
a cloud of doubt,
for a lack of plans
an empty hug,
for your lack of love
forgetting to say goodbye,
the thunderstorm in your eyes.
I assume I’ll never have the right outlook.
Yet I know after I’m soaking wet and cold,
I’ll find a way to heat up and be bright,
until enough rainy days wash me away.
