Poetry: ‘My parents taught me how to deal with the cold’
Double up
a mit inside a mit
tight pants under loose ones
dry boots
thermoses
stay dry
don’t complain
lots of wool covers
make a fire that will last
fill up with lava hot breakfast porridge
you deal with it
or you stay sad inside
coming back to a toasty house
and feeling grateful for it can be the best part
backtrack when frost starts biting
wool works wonders
the repeated winters taught me too
a scarf for the face
another for the neck
always drink tea when available
as hot as possible
don’t mind burning my tongue every once in a while
hug whoever wants one too
food changes attitudes
apparently humans get used to anything
try a cold or partly cold shower if you’re feeling brave
or like a sea lion
whose heart hides protected and warm
behind layers of tough skin
Read more: Poetry: ‘End Of My Rope’