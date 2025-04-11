Three Rooms, No Broom
A lone ghost peddler on a unicycle
Out there.
I reconcile with my spirit
Through the mirror:
An image lingers,
Bouncing between the walls
An eerie, frugal goblin plucks the string,
Hopping under the bed:
A mischievous bogeyman mockingly leaps.
I recollect dreams, I rework thoughts
A cold breeze intrudes, whistling
Piercing through the moonlit crack
A roaring kettle rattles like a snake
Sounds that twirl inside me
Blankets shiver, swirling.
I imagine another self,
A laser beam, flaming,
Turning me to stone—
But my memories spiral on
This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 5, published November 4, 2025.