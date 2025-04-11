Three Rooms, No Broom

Conformity grows from social conditioning, but where do our notions of the world truly lie? Graphic Naya Hachwa

A lone ghost peddler on a unicycle

Out there.

I reconcile with my spirit

Through the mirror:

An image lingers,

Bouncing between the walls

An eerie, frugal goblin plucks the string,

Hopping under the bed:

A mischievous bogeyman mockingly leaps.

I recollect dreams, I rework thoughts

A cold breeze intrudes, whistling

Piercing through the moonlit crack

A roaring kettle rattles like a snake

Sounds that twirl inside me

Blankets shiver, swirling.

I imagine another self,

A laser beam, flaming,

Turning me to stone—

But my memories spiral on

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 5, published November 4, 2025.