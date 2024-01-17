What does the endless North American sky reveal?

Graphic Myriam Ouazzani

What does the endless North American sky reveal?

Dreams for the Souls that dwell in the house of tomorrow,

And cages for the souls from which we speak.

Cages dipped in promises.

Tossed in honey and hope.

How do you speak from the soul,

When its tongue’s been twisted?

When its mother has been killed, lost, rejected, forgotten?

What does the endless North American sky reveal?

Motherless tongues and their migrating souls

Trapped and troubled by yesterday’s baggage.

Writhing in agony, stuck in honey,

Shackled by money.

This article originally appeared in Volume 44, Issue 8, published January 16, 2024.