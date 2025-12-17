The emotional cost of bearing witness as a journalist

Trauma is woven into everyday reporting, yet newsrooms remain unequipped

Despite constant exposure to violence and human suffering, reporters receive little trauma support, placing both their well-being and the future of the press at risk. Graphic Naya Hachwa

Long after deadlines are met and cameras are turned off, the work of reporting tragedy doesn’t simply end. The footage stays. The voices linger. And the weight of what journalists witness doesn’t disappear just because the news cycle moves on.

Few outside the newsroom truly understand the emotional residue that lingers. For many journalists, covering traumatic events doesn’t just stay at work; it follows them home, leaving a lasting psychological imprint.

This isn’t a rare experience; it’s the norm.

A growing body of research shows that trauma exposure, burnout and even PTSD are common occupational risks in journalism. The data isn’t surprising to anyone in the industry. It simply puts numbers to a truth reporters already know: you will see difficult things, and you’ll be left to figure out the impact on your own.

The problem is particularly visible in Canada.

A 2021 Taking Care national survey of more than 1,200 media workers found that 80 per cent experienced burnout related to trauma coverage, while 15 per cent showed symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress injury, and some even reported suicidal thoughts tied directly to their work.

More than half also reported having faced harassment or threats online, stress factors that pile atop an already heavy emotional burden.

Globally, the toll can be even heavier, and often far worse for those reporting from conflict zones. A long-term study following 684 conflict journalists in regions such as Iran, Iraq, Syria and Mexico documented persistent psychological effects—intrusive memories, hypervigilance, emotional numbing—symptoms comparable to those seen in first responders and combat veterans.

However, it’s important to note that these risks are not confined to war correspondents. Journalists who work on domestic news beats, particularly those exposed to graphic user-generated content, also report high levels of psychological distress.

For instance, journalists who spent the COVID-19 pandemic reporting on death and human suffering showed higher levels of PTSD symptoms and mental-health strain than colleagues who weren’t on those beats.

One of the least discussed aspects of this reality is moral injury: the guilt, conflict or distress that emerges when journalists must act in ways that clash with their values.

Reporters knock on doors moments after tragedy. They describe suffering in detail while trying not to feel too much. They maintain distance in situations where compassion feels like the only human response.

Research on journalists who covered terror attacks shows a clear link between these ethical dilemmas and PTSD symptoms. Yet it also shows something hopeful: when supervisors acknowledge the strain, when newsrooms build a culture of support, journalists report greater resilience and even growth. In other words, newsroom culture can wound, or it can heal.

Despite decades of warnings from trauma specialists, the response from many news organizations remains inadequate, and few provide trauma-informed training. Fewer still build mental-health considerations into assignment rotation, deadlines or debriefs.

Trauma in journalism is not occasional; it is inherent to the work. Yet newsroom structures rarely account for it. Journalists are expected to rush into high-risk situations, witness suffering and compartmentalize their emotional responses, all while meeting tight deadlines.

The industry’s long-standing “be tough” culture discourages asking for help and perpetuates isolation. It also encourages reporters to withdraw from difficult stories or leave the profession altogether.

If society expects journalists to document the world’s most painful, chaotic and dangerous moments, news organizations must step up.

Supporting journalists’ mental health goes beyond providing counselling or therapy. It requires rethinking how assignments are distributed, rotating staff to reduce cumulative trauma, building structured debriefing and peer support into workflow, and fostering a culture where emotional responses are normalized rather than stigmatized.

It also means recognizing and addressing moral injury and equipping managers and editors with the training to identify early signs of burnout, PTSD or severe stress, intervening before problems escalate into crisis.

Failing to act threatens more than individual journalists’ health. It undermines the integrity and resilience of the press itself, diminishes reporting quality, and in turn leaves society less informed about violence, injustice and human suffering.

A strong, ethical press depends on reporters who are not just physically safe, but mentally intact. Protecting journalists’ mental health is not a luxury. It is a prerequisite for a functioning democracy.

We do not send firefighters, paramedics, police officers, soldiers, nurses or other frontline responders into harm’s way without structured mental-health support. Journalists deserve no less.

If we do not safeguard the well-being of the people who document the world’s tragedies, we risk losing the very witnesses we rely on to understand them.