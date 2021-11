Poetry: ‘The cemetery’

Why does the cemetery

close at night

went there anyway.

tears are warmer than raindrops.

my sweater hung cold and stiff as he asked if I wanted to wait out the rain.

odd question, I thought.

yes, it’s too late now, he replied.

the fluffy dog will get a bath upon homeward arrival.

I do hope the warm water is working again and that I find the hair drier for his coat.

