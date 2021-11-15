Poetry: ‘Her name was not clementine’
in the palm of my hand
you placed a clementine
the gentlest touch of fingers on skin
a warm tanned hand on mine
yours
interlaced fingers
that will never truly be held in such a way
silly sour idea
that wraps and unwraps itself
like a too long clementine peel
kitchen counter
2:13 a.m.
forgotten citrus peel
that reminds me of green gardens and a laugh as sweet as ripe fruit
now a habit of many months
i find myself on a lonesome waltz
with the lingering clementine smell
picking up the discarded pieces you left behind
i’m alone in the room
prickling
i still feel the ghost of your touch sticking to me
in the same familiar way
the zesty scent remains on both fingernail and air
a gesture of care that was no more than a momentous sensation
for me
an exchange of good faith
for you
they say sharing a clementine is proof of love
and now I think
maybe I should have peeled some more
how many more I wonder
to keep you from leaving
and
picking apart
my bitter citrus skin
my too ripe clementine heart
