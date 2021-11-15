Poetry: ‘Her name was not clementine’

Photo Gabriela Vasquez-Rondon

in the palm of my hand

you placed a clementine

the gentlest touch of fingers on skin

a warm tanned hand on mine

yours

interlaced fingers

that will never truly be held in such a way

silly sour idea

that wraps and unwraps itself

like a too long clementine peel

kitchen counter

2:13 a.m.

forgotten citrus peel

that reminds me of green gardens and a laugh as sweet as ripe fruit

now a habit of many months

i find myself on a lonesome waltz

with the lingering clementine smell

picking up the discarded pieces you left behind

i’m alone in the room

prickling

i still feel the ghost of your touch sticking to me

in the same familiar way

the zesty scent remains on both fingernail and air

a gesture of care that was no more than a momentous sensation

for me

an exchange of good faith

for you

they say sharing a clementine is proof of love

and now I think

maybe I should have peeled some more

how many more I wonder

to keep you from leaving

and

picking apart

my bitter citrus skin

my too ripe clementine heart

