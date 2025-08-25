Metamorphosis from recruit to Stinger

Concordia’s latest crop of athletes discusses their journeys to Concordia and what drove their commitment

Alexis Leclerc (82) gravitated towards Concordia’s honesty and clarity throughout the recruitment process. Courtesy Concordia Athletics

As Concordia University’s fall athletic programs ramp up their training for the upcoming season, the rosters will feature a handful of fresh faces. Eager to prove themselves and contribute to success, this class of athletes aims to solidify not just their spot on a varsity roster but also their confidence in their commitment.

While each Stingers squad pushes to sign the best players, it’s ultimately up to the athletes to decide their next steps. Faced with a flood of options, it can become difficult to zero in on an early commitment.

So, how does Concordia separate itself from the pack?

For athletes like Helena Iranpur, Concordia’s strong community presence warrants enough interest to seriously consider it as a next step. The midfielder from John Abbott College saw many of her fellow students make the move to Concordia, solidifying it as a viable option.

“I went to John Abbott, and a lot of students went to Concordia,” Iranpur said. “Whenever I'd meet up with them or talk to them, they always had great things to say. That really pushed me to want to go there even more.”

Concordia’s pipeline for athletics starts early for many potential signings. Camps and community events—like the men’s and women’s Rugby Academy, the Rob Williams QB Camp in football, and the Stingers Soccer Academy in the winter and spring—provide young athletes with an opportunity to develop their skills while allowing scouts and coaches to evaluate talent and engage with their targets.

Liam Evans joined Concordia’s summer rugby academy at age 16. Through his training with former Concordia coach John Lavery, the forward gravitated to the program from an early age.

“I live pretty far off-island, but it was the first place I ever drove when I got my license,” Evans said. “I’d say from the beginning of my career, taking rugby seriously, Concordia has always been out there.”

But any school can capture a recruit’s attention; maintaining it requires constant focus.

Evans appreciated Concordia’s effort to build meaningful relationships with its prospects and acknowledged the role it played in his commitment.

“It's unlike other teams where you could just sign up or show up and then they place you,” Evans said. “They'll decide if they want you or not. It's definitely a nice feeling to have an idea that you’re wanted somewhere.”

Alexis Leclerc greeted Concordia’s welcome with open arms. The wide receiver nearly committed to play at McGill, but gravitated towards Concordia for its community and staff support. Their communication and honesty throughout the recruitment process drove him towards becoming a Stinger.

“I was looking for someone to care about football, but also me and my person,” Leclerc said. “Coach [Justin] Chapdelaine was always there for me. He would text me and FaceTime me almost every week, just getting news from me. And I felt like he had my back and I could trust him.”

Concordia’s academic programs also play a major role in the lives of its athletes. While the university stands out in areas like engineering and business, it also provides an extensive network of academic support for its student-athletes.

Evans shared the sentiment through his interest in Concordia’s supply chain program.

“I'm not in [the] supply chain now, but my ultimate goal is to get there,” he said. “That was also a no-brainer since Concordia has a supply chain program.”

Iranpur was drawn to the academic resources Concordia provides, which allow athletes to excel not only on the field, but in the classroom as well.

“I've heard great things about the resources within the school academically from students that have graduated and students that are still there,” she said. “I think that the advisors there, the way we can move our classes around, they're always there to help us.”

Throughout their recruitment, all athletes navigate these decisions in their search for a supportive and constructive environment that allows them to compete at the highest level.

At Concordia, they find just that.

Leclerc’s interactions with other Stingers—not just football players—showed him the familial side of Concordia. The warm reception reinforced his decision to commit to the university.

“We're all really close to each other. Everybody's really kind,” Leclerc said. “I think Concordia is a big family where we're all supporting each other. That's the thing that I didn't know I was looking for. It really was like, OK, here's my place.”

Evans found a similar environment on the rugby team, having played with and against a handful of his new teammates during his tenure in CEGEP and at his club.

“I played with a lot of them in [John] Abbott [College], at St. Anne's,” Evans said. “I know the other guys as well that didn’t play on those two clubs, and they're also great men. So I know that I’m stepping into a place that's very welcoming with a strong connection with a group of guys.”