CREW begins striking for better pay

The union accused the university of scabbing on day one of strikes

Photo Maria Cholakova

The Concordia Research and Education Workers Union (CREW) officially began its strike on March 12. The union is demanding that Concordia University increase the wages of its teaching assistants (TAs) and research assistants (RAs).

On the first day of its strike, the union accused Concordia of encouraging professors to cross picket lines.

According to Concordia spokesperson Julie Fortier, “the university has been and will continue to comply with all applicable labour legislation.”

The downtown picket line began at 8:00 a.m. and continued until 3:00 p.m. Several speakers from different Confédération des syndicats nationaux unions were present at the strike to encourage and support attendees.

According to Jason Langford, a member of CREW’s bargaining committee, going on strike was a necessary decision that the union did not take lightly.

Stephen Gnanasihamany, one of CREW’s bargaining officers, addressed the crowd.

“The message from our members is very clear. Our members are in financial crisis,” Gnanasihamany said. “We need immediate relief in the form of an improved wage offer, and nothing else is going to cut it.”

Energy was high during the strike, with members chanting, playing songs and serving food throughout the day.

CREW members and supporters chanted, “Graham Carr get out, we know what you’re all about,” and “Cuts, job losses, money for the bosses.”

According to Agustin Rugiero Bader, a CREW member and part-time professor at Concordia, the university needs to respect its workers.

“It's very, very important that people feel supported and that they feel that they actually matter inside the community. [...] Politics is always about putting your money where your mouth is,” Bader said. “I think Concordia has an opportunity to do that now. I know we're facing decreased enrolment and things like that, but making the university more inhospitable to students and to workers is never going to be a solution.”

CREW’s strike has no end date yet. On March 13, the union will have a bargaining meeting with the university, where CREW representatives hope a deal will be reached. If bargaining is not successful, the strike will continue.