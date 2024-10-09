Does this outfit make my confidence look big?

The fashion dilemma of navigating Montreal’s fashion scene

Graphic Myriam Ouazzani

There is an undeniable aura in Montreal.

Known for its vibrant fashion and style culture, Montreal is unique. Among all ages and genders, you’ll notice that people are individual about their style. It seems effortless. But is it?

Style is not always intentional, but it can serve as an expression of identity and is a powerful tool for subcultures. In Montreal, there’s an emerging beauty standard that resists neocolonial practices in the fashion industry through thrifting and clothing swaps. This beauty standard reflects our commitment to ethical fashion and sustainability. By limiting our consumption of fast fashion brands, we decrease the need for outsourced clothing production that relies on exploitative labour practices. The standard isn’t about wearing high-end brands like Gucci anymore. It’s about vintage, rare, second-hand, good quality "finds."

I love thrifting, creating outfit inspirations and styling. My relationship with fashion is deeply personal. Some people get their confidence from their hairstyles, physical appearance or makeup; I get mine from my clothing. There’s no better feeling than walking out the door wearing something that makes you feel hot. But that confidence only acts as a small boost. Every morning, I find myself struck with decision fatigue going over what I’m going to wear. I find myself overanalyzing how I present myself through clothing and often send a snap to my friends for outfit approval.

We underestimate how much energy goes into expressing ourselves.

I’ve spent hours scrolling through Pinterest and r/femalefashionadvice on Reddit, desperately trying to find community and inspiration.

“Is my outfit thrifted enough?”

“Do I look cool?”

“Is chunky jewelry still in?”

The mental tax of comparison and overthinking weighs on me as I attempt to navigate Montreal’s fashion scene.

As a student, I lack the resources to finance a bigger wardrobe. But dressing cool doesn't have to cost much— financially, that is. It’s all the internal pressure of wearing the “right” clothes every single day that tires me out, especially when I just want to fit in. With constant microtrends and “ins and outs” videos, it's increasingly difficult to keep up.

Fashion is a spectrum.

I’m currently in the middle, trying to be creative without facing criticism for being "too much" out in public. To people who closely follow social fashion norms, this might not seem like an insecurity. So what if I want to wear leg warmers in the summer?

Style is our way of challenging the status quo. We use fashion to communicate our beliefs and values with like-minded people. It allows us to create a group of friends that we feel close to and comfortable expressing ourselves around.

It’s more than just clothes; it’s a way of life.

So, what’s the next fashion trend?

Although these expectations can be a little overbearing, I’m open to exploring what Montreal’s fashion scene has to offer. I want to see if it’s possible to embrace my style without losing myself in the process. As I continue on this journey of self-discovery, I want to experiment with unconventional accessories like statement hats and tooth gems to push the boundaries of my own style, and ultimately find ways to blend my personal style with new and creative influences from people around me, to create a look that’s both authentic and chic.