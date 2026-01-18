Concordia University president’s salary reaches $547,623

A breakdown of senior administration salaries for the 2024-25 academic year

Senior administration salaries 2024-25 academic year. infographic The Link

In the 2024-25 academic year, Concordia University president Graham Carr received a salary increase of 5.14 per cent from the year prior, totalling $26,794.

Carr’s salary reached $547,623, including other taxable amounts for the year.

Concordia’s financial statements and statements of salaries for the year ending on April 30, 2024, were tabled by the Assemblée nationale du Québec on Nov. 27, 2025, alongside those of all other Quebec universities.

Other than Carr, the other highest-paid members of the senior administration for the academic year were VP of research and graduate studies Dominique Bérubé, VP of services and sustainability Michael Di Grappa and now ex-provost and VP of academic Anne Whitelaw.

They received raises of $31,039, $13,148 and $12,983, respectively.

Tim Evans assumed Bérubé’s position following the latter’s departure from Concordia at the end of June 2024. The position was renamed VP of research, innovation and impact. Evans received a salary of $368,434, including other taxable amounts, for this position.

Budget rules and salary increases for senior administration must be made in accordance with Quebec government regulations as laid out in the Règles budgétaires et calcul des subventions de fonctionnement aux universités du Québec.

“Salary increases for senior administrators are aligned with those we give to unions and with the provincial government’s salary policy,” said Concordia spokesperson Julie Fortier in an email to The Link.

According to its most recent budget updates, Concordia is currently enacting a financial recovery plan to reach its approved deficit of $31.1 million, $53 million under its projected $84 million deficit for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

A two-year government freeze on university operating grants, accelerated tuition clawbacks for out-of-province and international students and an overall drop in enrolment are key factors in the university’s structural deficit.

Dave Plant, Concordia Student Union councillor for the faculty of arts and science, told The Link he believes the university should change its approach to senior administration salaries.

“What we are experiencing is nothing new,” Plant said. “Instead of waiting for deep cuts that will hurt students year after year, […] what better time to implement a new way of looking at university management?”

Fortier confirmed with The Link that, as opposed to the year prior, Carr and other senior administration members did not donate the amount of their salary increases to the university for the 2024-25 academic year.

However, Fortier added that “the senior leadership team has agreed to freeze their salaries and forego any increases for 2026-2027, as President Carr announced in his fall budget update.”

Plant said he believes that senior administration should “lead by example by drastically cutting their salaries” to avoid further austerity measures.

To reach its target, Concordia has implemented a hiring freeze, closed its Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies, reduced the shuttle bus’ scheduled hours and cut all limited-term appointment teaching positions.

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 7, published January 13, 2026.