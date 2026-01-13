Your 2026 horoscope

The Link’s 2026 horoscope. Graphic Myriam Ouazzani

If you’re looking for a sign about how your year might unfold, this is it. No resolutions here—think more of a gentle nudge (or loving shove) in the direction you’re already headed.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When Saturn re-enters Aries early this year, your usual fiery energy needs structure. Get clear with yourself about your limits, and channel the excess into something physical or a healthy competition before it turns into unnecessary beef.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Later in the year, you will feel bold and determined if you stop clinging to comfort. I challenge you to agree to a last-minute plan. Not only will you survive, but maybe, just maybe, you’ll have a great time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

You get bored easily, so when the year starts calmly, you might seek out chaos. Don’t. When Uranus, the planet of sudden change, enters Gemini in the spring, you’ll wish you’d enjoyed the peace while it lasted.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

With Jupiter bringing luck, confidence and opportunity for the first half of the year, your day-to-day energy will feel brighter than usual. But you’ll be tempted by comfort and nostalgia. Don't look back. Enjoy the star power and keep moving forward.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Jupiter blesses us this year, too. But first, the universe urges you to do some behind-the-scenes work. Even if you’re not centre stage right now, don’t give up. You shine regardless, and the flowers will come.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Let’s be honest: you’re in resolution mode 24/7. Your health routine will be shaken up, forcing you to rest and let go. Take the downtime now, as it clears up space for a fresh start in the fall. It’s going to be a lot of work, but you love a project.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Sigh. Libra, you know where this is going; another year where communication is the lesson. When Venus retrogrades back into Libra in October, get honest about how much other people’s expectations shape your self-worth, and say what you actually mean.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 21)

My eighth house babies, I know you’re tired of transformation, but this one’s not too bad! Feeling it fully is the reset. For once, the karmic work is about bettering yourself, not attempting to transform your relationship drama. Progress…right?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If old coping habits or inner critics resurface, don’t fight them; get curious. You may be the traveller of the zodiac, but running away from your feelings doesn’t count.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your discipline is admirable, but lately things may have been feeling stale. Allow yourself to adapt. The breakthrough you’re looking for may come when you give yourself the chance to try something you’re not immediately good at.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’re always focused on fixing the world, but ignoring yourself will burn you out. This year brings a major energy boost, but before you use it, sit with the good and the bad or you won’t know where to direct it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’re famous for getting lost in your head, and daydreaming can feel easier than dealing with reality. Your imaginative and practical sides are forced to work together, slowing you down and grounding your dreams. Manifesting only works when you show up.

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 7, published January 13, 2026.