Why arts education matters in a technical world

The human skills cultivated by arts degrees are more vital now than ever

The salary gap between STEM and arts shows society’s misplaced priorities Graphic Emily Wolak

From an early age, we've been conditioned to believe that Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) is the gateway to the future, with STEM fields being heavily promoted as the primary path to success.

However, this has led our society to undervalue the importance of the arts. Many perceive subjects such as history, philosophy, film and literature as mere hobbies, rather than viable career paths in our increasingly technical world.

The perception that STEM degrees are superior to arts degrees reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of how innovation and progress actually work. While STEM provides technical tools, the arts and humanities offer essential frameworks for understanding human nature, cultural evolution and effective communication. These fields develop our ability to challenge assumptions and to better understand human nature, helping us cultivate deeper insights into complex issues.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, uniquely human skills—critical thinking, emotional intelligence and creative problem-solving—become increasingly more valuable. These are precisely the skills that arts education excels at developing, but few acknowledge or, rather, care about.

While STEM graduates often earn higher salaries initially—a 2023 Statistics Canada report showed STEM careers averaging $70,300 compared to $48,640 for humanities graduates—this salary gap shows society's misplaced priorities rather than the true value of these degrees.

The focus on immediate financial returns overlooks the long-term societal benefits and essential skills that arts graduates bring to the workforce. Additionally, many successful arts graduates go on to have diverse, fulfilling careers that aren't captured by simple salary statistics, from starting their own businesses to leading creative teams who drive innovation and growth within companies.

The next generation will need to navigate not just technical challenges, but ethical, social and cultural ones as well.

Recent research shows that incorporating the arts into STEM education enhances learning outcomes across diverse student groups. We can see this blending in the everyday world—product designers use both creativity and engineering to create innovative products, while data experts use pictures and stories to help people understand complex data.

Maintaining this artificial separation between the two fields serves no purpose. It is counterproductive to put one field on a pedestal when both deserve equal recognition.

We have to move past this outdated division between the arts and STEM. These fields are essential pieces of the same puzzle, each bringing unique perspectives and skills to shape society's future. Take Leonardo da Vinci as an example—his anatomical drawings and engineering designs perfectly demonstrate how combining artistic and scientific thinking leads to innovation.

Balance can only be achieved with the recognition that the arts and sciences complement rather than compete with one another.



