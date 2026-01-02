What So and So Was Trying to Say

The haunting realities of hierarchy. Naya Hachwa @nayas.studio

Let my tongue arrest my soul the way you who look at me with darkened eyes and manipulative tears can take me into captivity for my offensive ways. Let my tongue confuse and misuse that poison,

Something like staring at a mouth that does not move

yet hearing what you conceal with a phony smile and a faulty metaphor

jump out of the shallows of your loin and speak to you face to face.

Does it frighten you?

Am I laughing with no emotion?

Am I really here?

Do you see me?

Did I travel too far, climb too high,

should I slow down my speech, my feet, my heart, my mind.

Should I let you equate yourself to

God

Watch you lie to me about what I have and what you gave me

Convince me to grovel at your mercy

Become inadequate, inept, lower my voice for your sake

Or should I move my mouth

Because if you're frightened now…

Wait until I start speaking in tongues

Wait until it bounces, explicitly

Wait until I stop holding my breath

And my bowel movements begin again

Wait until my heart starts beating at a normal pace

Wait until you find out I’m speaking perfect English

And that I did, in fact, add a please and thank you

That I referred to you as a blessed child of God

That I attempted to understand you

That I did not weaponize my feelings

That I don’t have to beg for my authority

Wait until the very God you claim comes down and claims me

Does that frighten you?

You wait

You wait and see

I beg you wait

Until you see that I'm seated at this dining table,

as you the head

Shout obscenities at my character

as your true self breaks out

As they listen and applaud, because unfortunately, you’re so good at moving the innocent

Wait and see

that my mouth never moves, my tongue was arrested long ago, and

I sit at the dining table,

hands clasped in prayer, mind entranced in meditation

as my eyes search for someone to give me permission,

for someone to set me

free,

to catch my tongue and run with it.

And oh, wait…right there…he caught it.

Flat Line

Eh hem, “I think what so and so was trying to say is, if you slightly tilt your head to the side you’ll see a mirror right in front of you”

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 9, published February 10, 2026.