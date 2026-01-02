What So and So Was Trying to Say
Let my tongue arrest my soul the way you who look at me with darkened eyes and manipulative tears can take me into captivity for my offensive ways. Let my tongue confuse and misuse that poison,
Something like staring at a mouth that does not move
yet hearing what you conceal with a phony smile and a faulty metaphor
jump out of the shallows of your loin and speak to you face to face.
Does it frighten you?
Am I laughing with no emotion?
Am I really here?
Do you see me?
Did I travel too far, climb too high,
should I slow down my speech, my feet, my heart, my mind.
Should I let you equate yourself to
God
Watch you lie to me about what I have and what you gave me
Convince me to grovel at your mercy
Become inadequate, inept, lower my voice for your sake
Or should I move my mouth
Because if you're frightened now…
Wait until I start speaking in tongues
Wait until it bounces, explicitly
Wait until I stop holding my breath
And my bowel movements begin again
Wait until my heart starts beating at a normal pace
Wait until you find out I’m speaking perfect English
And that I did, in fact, add a please and thank you
That I referred to you as a blessed child of God
That I attempted to understand you
That I did not weaponize my feelings
That I don’t have to beg for my authority
Wait until the very God you claim comes down and claims me
Does that frighten you?
You wait
You wait and see
I beg you wait
Until you see that I'm seated at this dining table,
as you the head
Shout obscenities at my character
as your true self breaks out
As they listen and applaud, because unfortunately, you’re so good at moving the innocent
Wait and see
that my mouth never moves, my tongue was arrested long ago, and
I sit at the dining table,
hands clasped in prayer, mind entranced in meditation
as my eyes search for someone to give me permission,
for someone to set me
free,
to catch my tongue and run with it.
And oh, wait…right there…he caught it.
Flat Line
Eh hem, “I think what so and so was trying to say is, if you slightly tilt your head to the side you’ll see a mirror right in front of you”
This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 9, published February 10, 2026.