Power Issue Selected Poems

Graphic Caitlin Yardley

A myriad of words, a mountain of emotions. A bundle of poems that explore power, perceived through a political and a personal lens.

“AUTOMATE” (Elizabeth Pinault)

Je mastiquerai le temps perdu

Jusqu’à ce que mes dents s’effritent

Jusqu’à ce que ma mâchoire déboîte

Qu’elle craque et se disloque

Cédant sous la pression des secondes gaspillées

Je ravalerai les regrets

Ganglions vifs d’amertume

Ignorant la douleur

Je les laisserai brûler ma gorge

Dans les toilettes de l’échec

J’irai cracher du sang

Je polirai la commissure de mes lèvres

L’enduirai de peinture

Camouflant la souffrance résidente de mon système immunitaire

Les jours indolents me pèsent

Les secondes ternes m’engourdissent

La mort est un havre

Je le contemple de loin

Faisant bien attention de ne pas trébucher trop proche

Je ne frôle pas la ligne jaune

Ne frôle jamais les rails

Ne traverse jamais sans autorisation

J’obéis à la vie

Aux complaisances nécessaires

Je fais de mon mieux

Pour éviter le pire

Mais mes efforts essoufflés perdent leur sens

La fatalité me rattrape dans les pauses trop longues

Dans les silences trop forts

Pourtant mon pouls automate persiste

Son rythme ne veut plus rien dire

Sauf que mon corps a bien appris

Appris à persister

Sans revendications

Sans but

L’espoir n’est qu’un mirage

Sur sable souillé

On a détruit les oasis

Sûrement pour construire des condos

On est foutus

Mais le blanc siroté au onzième étage goûte la réussite

Vue panoramique sur la ville en flammes

Tu apprendras à cloître les rideaux

Et danser au gré des élans artificiels

De ton âme mécanique

“Vertus des vagues” (Carina Dumais)

My heart sank and my stomach churned

At the sight of waves crashing from down under,

A blood bank, for clear skies I yearned,

As the blistering winds made me shudder

They were cruel

The way they threatened me

A lackluster pool

Nature’s weaponry

Nearing the edge of a forbidding precipice

A sudden unfounded urge awakened;

To leap into its engulfing mouth, ludicrous

My will; utterly shaken

Along with a low growl

The rocks stood out

Fangs in a wolf’s salivating jowl

A perpetually starving snout

It snarled at me in thundering crashes

Almost begging through whispers

A whirlpool of shoreline lashes

Howling out in endless whimpers

And so I cried for the ocean

I cried for its depths that would never see the light of day

I cried for shipwrecks, the ones that never got away

I cried for streams, gleams, scour, frown, doubt

I cried for dreams’ screams that were drowned out.

“projecting” (Mila Gizli)

the skin on my hands is still raw

from the 2nd degree burn, given by those

last two matches that ignited a flame

though my brain wouldn’t listen, senses heightened

the warmth creeping up the nape of my neck

and just like every other time: a combustion

the world spins backwards on its axis

before the sun hits our part of town and

my palm puts out the fire

now I’m left with a permanent scar,

one for each might-have-been, God,

it still aches to the touch

I’m twenty-one now,

still made up of astral dust,

floating in the middle of space

like the rest of us

try to spot me with a telescope,

look hard enough and you might notice

a blinking, orange glow

like a star, I emit light in the darkness

an inevitable void that surrounds us

divided by gravity and air

I know it’s tempting

but don’t stare for too long—

cause the more that you stare,

the more damage is done

that I’ll leave on your feeble fingers and

you just might burn past 3rd degree

like the scorching sun

