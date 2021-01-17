Weekly Fringe: Stage makeup tips, northern lights, and circus poetry

These sleepy winter weeks still have plenty of art to offer us

Graphic by Breea Kobernick

This week marks only 154 days left until summer—how will you spend it?

Monday, Jan. 18

Monday and Tuesday seem a little sleepy this week! Or am I just living under a rock*? If you know about some cool Montreal-based art going on send an email to fringe@thelinknewspaper.ca.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Zzzzzz… If we don’t art, we eat. Happy taco Tuesday. Here’s a recipe for some dope tacos.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Finally! Something to do and this will be worth the wait. Time to pull out the makeup bag you haven’t opened in almost a year and get stage makeup tips from Montreal-based burlesque performer Evora Night. The free online event starts at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 21

We might not be able to go to art galleries, but thankfully they can come to us. Be the first to check out the virtual tours of the exhibitions at Never Apart. Tours take place every Thursday at 6 p.m. from Jan. 21 until Feb. 11. The first exhibition, Revelations by Stina Baudin, is a reclamation of beauty in Black culture. From basketball to African hairstyles, Stina reveals “Black people’s indispensable role in the creation of popular culture”

Friday, Jan. 22

Don’t let travel restrictions stop you from experiencing the northern lights. This is the last day to experience the interactive, family-friendly light and music installations at the Anjou Libraries.

Saturday, Jan. 23

An event for our readers with little ones eight and up. And everyone else too, because we’re never too old to indulge the pure joy of poetry—especially when it’s about the circus! Tune in at 6 p.m. for French readings of poems from Marc-André Lévesque’s J'ai Appris ça au Cirque.

Sunday, Jan. 24

Discover the last day of the window exhibition Beneath the Willow Tree during your walk through the Plateau this Sunday. Inspired by the drowning of Ophelia in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, this exhibit envelopes viewers in footage from Lake Ontario.

*Global pandemic