Three fee levy increases pass at most recent CSU by-elections

CSU by-elections see low turnout once again

Three out of five fee levies received enough votes to be granted increases. Graphic Naya Hachwa

During the most recent Concordia Student Union (CSU) by-elections, three out of five fee levy groups received enough votes to be granted funding increases.

The Concordia Food Coalition, the CSU Daycare and CSU Clubs all received a fee levy increase. The two groups that did not receive enough votes for an increase are Queer Concordia and Concordia Recreation and Athletics.

Though the two levies were passed via student referendum, individual students will still have the option to opt out during tuition payment.

With similar turnout numbers to last year, only 3,566 students or 11.2 per cent of the undergraduate student body voted in this year’s by-elections.

Only three students ran to fill two vacant councillor seats for the union.

Ryan Michon and Michael Eshayek won their bid for the Arts and Science and John Molson School of Business seats, respectively.

Michon won against his opponent, Safwan Al Mamlouk, with 66.2 per cent of votes, and Eshayek, who ran unopposed, was voted in at 87.7 per cent.

Michon previously ran in the Winter 2025 elections for the CSU external affairs and mobilization coordinator position, which he lost to Danna Ballantyne, who currently holds the position.

Ballantyne recently criticized Michon at the most recent CSU debate for insinuating that the union puts too much focus on activism.

Michon campaigned to fight for increased class availability, to ensure students get credits for participating in clubs, and to create more student life on campus.