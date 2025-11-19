The protein boom is changing how we eat

Once a niche bodybuilding supplement, protein powder has become a billion-dollar health trend

While protein powder can supplement a healthy diet, an overreliance on it can lead to heath problems. Graphic Naya Hachwa

Alex Merchant, 21, has trained at the gym for several years.

He says he began taking supplements two years after starting to workout regularly, and that influencers promoting these products with visible success convinced him to give them a try.

Realizing that his body no longer benefited from the expensive additives, he recently cut out all supplements from his gym routine that focused on bulking.

For Merchant, the initial interest in adding protein supplements to his diet stemmed from watching influencers share their fitness routine and meals online.

“I think they do kind of push the diet side a lot as well with the workout, and many of them have their own supplement partnerships,” Merchant said, adding that in turn, these partnerships support these creators.

“Seeing the progress between each video is sort of evidence that their products work,” he said.

The number of food and beverage products marketed as being high-protein has quadrupled between 2013 and 2024, according to market research firm Mintel. Influencers, supplement brands, and fitness podcasts have turned protein into a symbol of health and productivity. Consumer demand is high, with the American alternative protein market already valued at US$7 billion in 2024 and projected to grow 13.5 per cent by 2030.

According to Montreal-based registered dietitian Olivia Carone, many adults she works with look to improve their relationship with food, and some use protein powders to assist with that.

“In terms of the trend and interest, I feel like it’s changed,” Carone said. “It's not just people who are going to the gym and looking to gain muscle.”

Low-calorie, high-protein products and supplements have taken over the Canadian packaged food landscape. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada reported that products in Canada with high protein content comprised C$1.3 billion of total packaged food sales in 2022.

How much is too much?

Nutritionists agree that the amount of protein you need depends on your body weight and age more than anything, but recommend about 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.

For an adult weighing 68 kg, that's about 54 grams of protein. This amount of protein can be found in a large chicken breast or eight eggs, a quantity that most adults can consume in a standard, balanced diet. Carone said that most people do easily get enough without altering their diet, unless they have a lower appetite.

Dr. Susan Woolhouse, a Toronto-based physician, said that some groups of people benefit from protein supplements, such as very active or competitive athletes, older adults and people recovering from illness.

“All these groups might find it hard to get enough protein from their diet,” Woolhouse said, “[but] most people are able to get the recommended amount from a well-balanced diet.”

If increasing protein with an extra steak or hard-boiled egg is not an option, taking a supplement can be effective and convenient.

To enhance the muscle growth that typically occurs with exercise, evidence supports consuming 20 to 40 grams of protein immediately before or after exercise. Any more than that can reduce muscle-building potential.

Influencing the market

For high-performance athletes and those focused on muscle gain, research has shown that adding protein to your diet in quantities greater than recommended may be beneficial, but there is not enough evidence to support definitive conclusions.

Since the 2010s, influencers have marketed protein as the key to fitness, longevity and energy, a “one-stop shop” nutrient that promises a near-universal solution to good health.

One of those figures is Alex Clark, a podcast host associated with conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA and a leader in the “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

Figures like Clark have merged wellness with conservative culture, Clark herself having amassed millions of views across social media. She promotes slogans like “Less Prozac, more protein” to frame high-protein diets as both a lifestyle and a moral stance.

“I think we have to be careful of fads. Put on your critical thinking cap when reading advice about any health intervention, especially if someone is trying to sell you something.” — Dr. Susan Woolhouse

Meanwhile, CrossFit culture and fitness YouTubers have helped to normalize protein tracking as a daily ritual for strength and self-discipline.

Popular podcasters and wellness figures such as neuroscientist Andrew Huberman routinely emphasize protein as essential to muscle maintenance, metabolism and longevity. His podcast, Huberman Lab, has over seven million subscribers on YouTube, where he discusses health and wellness tools.

Huberman recommends up to 2.7 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, almost 200 per cent more than the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. Huberman attributes protein in the diet directly to living longer.

Carone also links adequate protein to better long-term health.

“It helps you with strength and especially, through aging, you’re likely to be able to do more,” Carone said. “You have more strength on you, which does help with longevity.”

Still, Carone said she thinks the focus on protein powders as a “cure-all” is “a little overexaggerated.”

“Protein powder could be an option and would help you with energy levels,” Carone said. “It would help you with muscle mass and make sure you're not losing it, especially through aging. But you can get that protein through [regular] food.”

Woolhouse echoed a similar sentiment to Carone.

“I think we have to be careful of fads,” Woolhouse said. “Put on your critical thinking cap when reading advice about any health intervention, especially if someone is trying to sell you something.”

The cost of maxing one, minimizing the other

As protein-rich supplements, shakes and fortified snacks gain traction, experts warn that other nutrients, like fibre, can become neglected.

“A client who's asking me how to get enough protein, generally a supplement isn't my first recommendation.” Carone said. She added that natural sources of protein from plant or animal products offer other benefits like fibre, iron and magnesium that aren't necessarily in protein powders, which make them a more balanced option.

Meanwhile, since Merchant stopped taking protein supplements, he said he believes his general health has gotten better.

“People just end up using them to replace meals instead of supplementing, which is something that is probably pushed online too much,” Merchant said. “I don’t think I’ve ever drank a protein shake and not felt a bit sick afterwards. I think my body appreciates real meat and vegetables more.”

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 6, published November 18, 2025.