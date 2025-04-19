The dangerous possibilities of AI porn

The implications of AI-generated porn create many drastic consequences for women

Graphic Olivia Shan

Artificial intelligence's (AI) ability to generate pornography without the participation of any human subjects introduces a new level of horror to the already difficult conversation surrounding consent and porn’s effect on women.

From the introduction of the smartphone to VR glasses, technological advances have revolutionized all media, even the pornography industry. Unfortunately, pornography often benefits the consumer to the detriment of the subject, most of whom are women.

The normalization of porn consumption has had catastrophic effects on the mission of feminism. It inherently objectifies women, a consequence which inevitably influences the worldview of a rapidly growing consumer base as accessibility increases. AI-generated porn promotes unrealistic standards for women to be held to, as the material is not grounded in reality in the first place.

This will inevitably influence consumers’ perception of them even further, accelerating the literal dehumanization of women.

While the case could be made that AI porn does not require its subjects to endure the horrific exploitation many porn actresses face at the hands of the industry, those negatively impacted by AI porn would not only not receive financial compensation for the product as professional actresses do, but would not consent to the material being created in the first place.

The rapid evolution of AI has been met with little to no legal restriction despite the threat it poses to the justice process. Deepfake technology specifically threatens the integrity of photographic evidence, with particularly horrifying implications when applied to pornography.

Non-consensual “revenge porn,” sexual material intended to be private distributed without the subject’s consent, is already a pressing issue many women have to deal with, especially in the digital age as images and videos are easier to create and share. This process is made even easier with the introduction of AI and deepfake technology, which does not require the subject to participate in the creation of the material. There are laws in place to protect victims of revenge porn, which could easily be expanded to include victims of AI-generated porn using their likeness, however this may not be enough. Persecution of revenge porn is usually done on the grounds that it is an invasion of privacy-not necessarily applicable in the case of AI-generated porn. Creation of AI-generated porn resembling a real person must therefore be made a unique criminal offence due to the technology’s accessibility and failure of AI manufacturers and governments to impose proper regulations.

Despite the rapid advancements in human innovation that AI represents, these innovations cannot be made ethically without taking into account their potential harm, especially to the already ethically dubious domain of pornography.



